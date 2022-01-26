Govt to strengthen ZEMA Act to curb pollution

[By Walusungu Lundu]

GOVERNMENT is in the process of strengthening the Zambia environmental management agency (ZEMA) Act because the mines and other industries have been getting away with polluting the atmosphere and the environment, green economy minister Collins Nzovu has disclosed.

Nzovu has advised mines and other industries on the Copperbelt to start cleaning up because the ministry would soon roll out a robust programme of ensuring adherence to laid down rules outlined in the ZEMA Act.

He said any entity that would be found wanting will be dealt with accordingly.

Nzovu said the Copperbelt housed a lot of mines and that levels of pollution were very high.

He appealed to the provincial administration for support in ensuring the mines adhere to the provisions of the Act.

Nzovu was speaking when he paid a courtesy call on Copperbelt permanent secretary Augustine Kasongo in Ndola on Monday.

Nzovu is on a familiarisation tour of the Copperbelt Province where he is visiting meteorological stations and forest reserves among others.

“We are going to strengthen the ZEMA Act to give the agency enough powers to give stiffer penalties on all those who are polluting our water and our environment,” said Nzovu.

And speaking on behalf of the provincial minister Elisha Matambo, Kasongo appealed to the minister to help resolve the matter where some residents were displaced from their land to facilitate for the expansion of the new Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe International Airport.

He noted that the victims were promised land elsewhere but that the only land available is in a forest reserve.

In response, the minister assured that he would look into the matter adding that the issue of degazzetting a forestry to create settlements can only be done after thorough inspections by experts as it is illegal to occupy the forest without permission.

And speaking when he toured the Limestone Resources Limited and Clean Line mining firms to appreciate their adherence levels to environmental statutes, Nzovu expressed displeasure with the high levels of dust emissions emanating from the operations of the mining activities.

“I am not happy with the dust emissions which I saw as we were driving in your premises. As you may be aware, we now have a lot of chest diseases and such high levels of dust emissions is simply not acceptable,” he said.

Nzovu urged the managements of the mining firms to keep dust emissions under control and for workers to be provided with adequate protective gear.

He gave the firms two months in which to put their houses in order or face the wrath of the law as enshrined in the ZEMA Act.

“You need to follow the stipulations in the ZEMA Act which governs all mining activities especially in digging for minerals because I don’t want you to leave this place with big holes when you go as you would have damaged our land,” he said.

Nzovu also visited the Ndola Meteorological Station, located at the Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe International Airport, where he assured the department would be supported in their operations.

He called on the business community to invest in solar power generation on the Copperbelt as the area is endowed with over 3,000 hours of sunshine annually which makes it a viable place for investment.

“This region is also blessed with the raw materials that are needed for the manufacturing of batteries for power storage hence making it a perfect destination for investment in the solar power generation sector,” said Nzovu.