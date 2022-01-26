Kalaba overrates himself – Sensele

NDC member of the central committee Paul Sensele says DP leader Harry Kalaba has overrated himself.

Sensele, a former Livingstone district commissioner, accused Kalaba of being one of the architects of dictator in Edgar Lungu.

“In the leaked audio, I hear home affairs permanent secretary clearly say that the court processes should never be undermined, which is true to the new dawn government’s policy…Kalaba has never known democracy. He called Dr Guy Scott all sorts of names, then even abandoned him after Lungu become President. My brother, don’t be deceived that you will be President. Sort out your party wrangles first. We as NDC had such wrangles and we are waiting for directives from the court. Why hurry Mr Harry Kalaba? The last time I talked to you, you said you would win the August 12, 2021 elections and I advised you to come to terms with reality,” he said. “My brother, don’t overrate yourself, be humble. I think you have overrated yourself. Even HH, it took him a long time to get to State House. If you rush, you will get surprised. The UPND government has a duty to protect even your members, of DP, in case of anarchy being spotted to simmer due to internal wrangles.”

Sensele said he was surprised at Kalaba’s threats to write to foreign embassies including the American government to complain about Zambia’s democratic governance when he never did “this when the PF was mercilessly killing innocent Zambians using the police”.

Sensele said Kalaba contributed to Zambia’s economic mess when he endorsed Lungu for the PF presidency.

“Kalaba took Lungu to visit Robert Mugabe before he was elected as a head of state. When they went to the convention in Kabwe, he [Kalaba] never advised Lungu to allow a democratic process to take its course. All they did was to raise their fists. I want to inform Kalaba not to take advantage of these people who are recording people,” he said. “The UPND government does not want to go the PF way. Under the PF, people were killed by police. I won’t talk much on some matters of such as they are before courts of law but what measures did you as DP leader take? Did you write to any embassy even the US embassy to complain of police brutality? If you did, please help with a copy because I never heard of it. Kalaba my brother, you are still young, younger than me. So please take your time.”

Sensele urged Kalaba not to drag President Hichilema into the DP wrangles which started way back before the August 12, 2021 polls.

“You had Mr Nedson Nzowa, may his soul rest in peace, who was your chairman. He left before the elections and joined the PF because he had noticed something wrong with you. So don’t drag the new dawn government into your wrangles,” said Sensele.