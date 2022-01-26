Monitoring and Evaluation: why it Must be included in Zambia’s Education System- Part 3

Welcome to Part 3 where I continue to provide my thoughts on reasons we should consider to adopt and make monitoring and evaluation (M&E) a compulsory subject in our Zambian education system – primary, secondary, tertiary and industry. M&E works as a tool for poverty reduction; informs organisational and national planning; enhances government transparency and accountability; informs budget allocation; helps fight corruption; as well as supports policy-making and improvement. Other benefits M&E provides include management information; and enhancing organisational learning and feedback. In Zambia, we need a vigilant and proactive populace when it comes to our efforts towards nation building and sustainable development. Invariably, this can only best be achieved when our entire education system is oriented in results-based management (RBM) approach by inevitably taking M&E topics and skills. M&E is a management tool that can help every organisation to systematically and incrementally initiate, plan, implement, track, measure and take invaluable lessons from evidence.

Unlike other subjects and courses we learn throughout our education system, M&E will prove to be useful in that it deals with citizens’ thought processes and their role in building and sustaining a thriving country. Therefore, my desire in my series of articles on this subject matter is to advocate for a results-oriented citizenry whose minds and works seek to transform Zambia comprehensively—socially, economically, environmentally, spiritually, culturally, etc. It is my hope that our young people as well as the old citizens will openly exchange views on the matter. Equally, institutions of learning are also expected to own this discussion and consider to make M&E a compulsory subject. For policy makers in Government and outside government, I challenge them to reflect on the usefulness of M&E as a faster way to create genuine patriotism in the citizens as we pursue people’s aspirations in our Vision 2030 of being a prosperous middle-income nation. Future country visions will also be anchored upon such foundations of intergenerational resilient compatriots—men and women.

In today’s edition, I am justifying my views about the need to make M&E compulsory in our education system because it informs institutional and national planning. Next week, I will write about how M&E enhances institutional transparency and accountability. In every citizen’s mind, institutional and national planning forms the basis for developing a country. Hypothetically, we know that a good plan will lead to positive development outcomes. Similarly, we know that a poorly developed plan will not give rise to desired development outcomes. Thus, if M&E enhances planning, it becomes the missing ingredient every citizen requires to contribute in making Zambia better.

Planning is a fundamental requirement for successful organisations. When all planning processes are well grounded on evidence, development institutions tend to thrive by achieving their organisational objectives. In addition, when such planning is anchored on clearly defined results, stakeholders show support for such institutions. Therefore, results-based M&E strengthens the planning function. Ordinary citizens have gone to the extent of exerting pressure on their governments to demonstrate development results for their work, which is often perceived to fall short of people’s expectations. In many cases, goods and services delivered by government institutions were taken to be of poor consumption quality and products of misappropriation of public resources causing mass deprivation and poverty. In that regard, systems for M&E are meant to enhance the planning function so that priorities and sequencing of development choices are done in the most appropriate manner, in the spirit of doing more with less. Therefore, it has become difficult for governments of developing countries to avert these pressures, and the incorporation of M&E systems in their mainstream operations has opened hope for better implementation of public development interventions.

Further, since national planning does not start and end only with local citizens of a country, additional pressures arise from the civil society and the donor community. Civil society demands that governments should be open to all forms of public accountability through the creation of forums in which the general public are told how public resources are being utilised. Donors also want governments to show through results how foreign aid is being utilised to improve human lives. Thus, in all these situations, M&E systems would help governments to generate inclusive development policies, strategies, plans, programmes and projects centred on national priorities, based on evidence and incremental learning.

The above illustrations indicate that M&E is needed in promoting good planning for (any) the country. Moreover, since planning is a common requirement in every industry (mining, agriculture, politics, water, education, energy, entrepreneurship, health, etc.), all the children of Zambia will do well to take M&E as a mandatory subject. When that happens, it will no longer matter where a citizen chooses to work. Every sector will benefit from trained citizens in results-based management approach, and particularly in M&E. Today, we have seen a positive and overwhelming demand for M&E courses and skills. At the University of Zambia (UNZA) for instance, every student desires to take up a course in M&E. They need certified evidence that M&E was part of their core training. At the same time, the industry also is demanding for graduates to demonstrate their qualification and competences in M&E. Thus, I have no doubt in my mind that including M&E as a compulsory subject in Zambia’s education system will yield unprecedented positive results for our development path and overall national vision. Aluta continua (struggle continues) for a thriving Zambia through an M&E educated citizenry towards a sustained high economic growth and development.

Dr Vincent Kanyamuna holds a Doctor of Philosophy in Monitoring and Evaluation and is lecturer and researcher at the University of Zambia, Department of Development Studies. For comments and views, email: vkanyamuna@unza.zm