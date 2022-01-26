PF and you: a decade of decay

[By Michael B. Munyimba]

I’m sorry, so sorry that I stood aside and, like most of you, watched all this unfold in our eyes without acting.

It’s not that we are stupid, it’s that we are weak; we can’t fight even if we know we should. How else do you explain how a small group of ‘mafias’ could hijack a whole country and force it into involuntary submission to full stupidity? For 10 whole years, the country had to endure barbarity, shame, ethnical discrimination and utter violation of the rule of law. Nobody hates Edgar, we love him, but hate what he stood for. Ethnical or tribal segregation cannot be tolerated in this land. We apologise for throwing you away, sir, but we are Zambians and will not allow you to divide us for your personal gains or political goodwill; we could have loved you for your deeds only. Did you have to breed dogs to beat us and injure our pride through the advocation for crime? No, sir! For 10 years we lived in fear, admonished by your draconian illusions of national governance of which people rebelled against. We are sorry we rejected your trajectory of thought and followed the human chatter God enshrined in us as free humans without any sentence of captivity by fellows. The past 10 years have been gruesome. Lack of freedom in all spheres, ethnical intimidation, racial discrimination, gross looting of public funds – it’s been a free fall of national plunder that is difficult to either explain or expound. We as a nation have, in the last 10 years fallen from grace, and even if they say that an apple does not fall far from the tree, this particular one had fallen further from its mother!

I won’t give evidence or make referral pinpoints about this corruption or fraud case or that because you know all this. Last week, Edgar Lungu admitted that the cadres had so much power, they even frightened him. Don’t be frightened, Mr President, we are with you. Put your foot down, we are with you, Sir. No one will hurt you.

The past 10 years have been the worst in the country’s history. We are so sorry. The country was surrendered to dogs. But we are back on track now. Through this current president we see justice, light, freedom and all.

God bless Zambia.

