14 die in Pemba road accident

FOURTEEN people have died on the spot after the Rosa minibus they were travelling in collided with a freightliner truck in Pemba.

Confirming the development, Southern Province acting police commissioner Alfred Nawa said the accident occurred around 04:30 hours yesterday.

“Involved in the accident was a Mitsubishi Rosa registration number AJE 1365 belonging to Maamba UCZ driven by Webster Siyamayuwa aged 35 years of New Houses Maamba. From South into northern direction and a Freightliner Truck registration number ALH 6626 AAN3923T driven by Malufu Bruno aged 30 years of Solobon compound Kafue from direction of north to south. The accident happened when the driver of the first motor vehicle Mitsubishi Rosa failed to keep to his near side in the process collided with the second motor vehicle, freightliner. After the accident and due to the impact, the driver of the bus and 13 passengers died on the spot who included (1) Chiboola Beene an adult of Munyumbwe Gweembe district, (2) Panji Mweetwa adult of unknown address, (3) Merry Chipikili adult of Kabanana compound, Maamba, 4. Chiboola Beene aged 29 years of Maamba and nine more other passengers unidentified out of which five are females and four are males. Out of the deceased, one is female juvenile aged one-year-six months,” Nawa said. “Seventeen were seriously injured including one passenger from the truck. Annie Hambwaza of Maamba aged 55 years sustained deep cuts on the head and bleeding form the nose. An unknown female of Maamba sustained internal injuries and unconscious. Nalishebo Simunji aged 32 of Maamba sustained swollen forehead and backache, Pesia Sichifumba of Maamba aged 18 years sustained painful left leg and general body pains, Gladys Tembo aged 15 years of Kabanana compound Maamba sustained fractured right arm and swollen forehead, Jaqueline Habeenzu aged 32 years of Maamba sustained general body pains, Kamwi Simasiku aged 35 years of Maamba sustained fractured right arm and general body pains, Pharoah Siabeke aged 21 years of Sinazongwe sustained cuts on the forehead, Aongola Maureen aged 32 years of Kalomo sustained fractured right arm and chest pains, Lizy Banda aged 22 of Kamwala Lusaka sustained fractured both legs and bruises on the forehead, Nyanga Ander aged 43 years of Ngoma compound Maamba sustained fractured left leg and chest pains, Chileshe Gloria aged 35 years of Maamba sustained deep cuts on the left leg and chest pains, Kelly Sigabwe aged 22 years of Sinazeze sustained chest pains and general body pain, Onesma Maponga aged 19 years sustained cuts on the head and fractured both legs, Christine Kalimukwa aged 39 years of Maamba sustained painful backache and both legs and one unknown male passenger, sustained internal injuries and unconscious. All the 17 victims are admitted to Monze Mission Hospital. The driver of the truck escaped injury free.”

The Rosa minibus is extensively damaged whilst the freightliner has its front part extensively damaged.

Monze Mission Hospital medical superintendent Eugene Kaunda said 14 victims were brought in dead.

“I hereby report that on 27 January 2022, Monze Mission Hospital received victims of road traffic accident (RTA) Rosa minibus coming from Maamba to Lusaka which collided in Pemba. The total number of victims was 36, 14 were brought in dead (BID) which comprised of eight females and six males and a 1-year-old child,” said Dr Kaunda.

“22 were alive which comprised of 10 males, 12 females aged between 16 to 55 and three unknown. Seven are in critical condition while five were rushed to the theatre and two are admitted in ICU (Intensive Care Unit). 16 are in stable condition and are admitted in male and female wards.”

And the UCZ through its synod administrative secretary Rodgers Ng’ambi expressed sadness.

“The Church bus that operates between Maamba and Lusaka has been involved in a road accident at Pemba and we have lost 12 lives including the driver. Let us pray for the bereaved families and the presbytery,” said Ng’ambi.

Meanwhile, Sinazongwe UPND member of parliament Gift Sialubalo said he was speechless at the loss of lives from his constituency.

“As MP for Sinazongwe, I mourn with the bereaved families. It’s sad that people had to lose their lives in this manner. As people of Sinazongwe, let us once again get united in mourning our departed brothers and sisters,” said Sialubalo.