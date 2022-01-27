Just Politics by Aaron Ng’ambi: C’est la vie (such is life)

At the beginning of the year 2021, we witnessed many people declare that this year was a year of success, happiness and great anticipation. In fact, I recall very well that for those in the political circles especially the then opposition party and it’s leader for United party for national development (UPND) president Hichilema, 2021 was pronounced and positioned to be a year of change. And sure enough, come August 12, 2021, the change which was politically prophesied by president Hakainde Hichilema and others came to pass. However, for me, I saw this year as the year of promise. I wrote an article in The Mast, on January 7, 2021 stating that this year would be a good year with great promise and fulfillment. Unfortunately, little did I know that April 11, 2021 would turn out to be a tragedy for me and my family when all of a sudden I lost my father (Davis Griffin Ng’ambi), a great man like no other, who made the transition from this mortal existence to eternal glory. The passing on of my father made me reflect on many things and to a large extent left me with so many questions than answers; which has since strengthened my resolve to do the right thing at all times. Sadly, I am well aware that it’s not only me who experienced this unimaginable pain and loss recently, but rather many other families have gone through similar experiences of losing loved ones, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic. And so, I have come to realise that with this life we so dearly love and cherish so much comes with great difficulties and challenges we face frequently. But sometimes we get lucky and have good times and great memories with our loved ones whenever fortune permits. Therefore, it goes without saying that C’est la vie (such is life). The trials and tribulations are indeed part of our earthly experience and to run away from them is not only impossible but rather unwise. We have to face the difficulties of life head on. We have to live and embrace every moment of it. And this applies to even our social, economic and political life.

Collectively as a country, we can safely say that 2021 did not start out to be an exceptional year. In fact, we had great trouble with COVID-19 and the elections of August 12, 2021 created a somewhat panic atmosphere, with great anxiety among the people. However, the end of 2021 would prove that as a people and country, our high hopes for a great year was possible. The elections were by and large conducted in a peaceful manner, with an exception of a few violent incidents reported around the country. But also, the election results of August 12, 2021 and the transfer of power from one political party to the next signified the importance of our people and everyone else to realise that such is life, and sometimes change is inevitable. Nonetheless, the victory of the UPND alliance in the previous general elections cannot be the end in itself, but rather the beginning in every sense.

The UPND alliance government has been in power for less than six months, and already, the country seems to be deeply divided with the debate of whether the new dawn administration is on its course so far and living up to its promises or not. We have listened carefully to both sides of the debate, with those in government justifying or attempting to offer a rational explanation of why the fuel prices have gone up despite having promised to reduce the cost of this commodity while in opposition. We have taken keen interest in the way that the present administration is dealing with the issue of cadres, the appointments of civil servants made by the President, the debate around debt restructuring and so forth. Also, we have listened to those on the opposite side of the political spectrum, who have continued to attack the ruling party and are championing the narrative that the UPND alliance government lied to the Zambian people while in opposition concerning certain things such as the fuel prices, electricity tariffs, appointments of civil servants based on merit, the debt issue including the IMF bailout package and free education from primary school to tertiary level. To both perspectives and explanations, I personally think that only time will tell as to who is on the right or the wrong side of history, or rather who is lying or telling the truth. As we all know, time is the only equaliser and truth teller regardless of our circumstances. Furthermore, whatever the outcome of this current political discourse, we can once again say C’est la vie or such is life.

In the end, no one can argue with the fact that we as a people have been through it all. In fact, we have at times experienced what could only be described as the worst possible circumstances. But, we have made the necessary changes whenever called upon to do the needful. The lessons of August 12, 2021 still remind us that our people are resilient, they are optimistic at best even in difficult times and that they understand the phrase c’est la vie, not in a sense of having a laissez-faire attitude, or even in a reactionary way. But rather, Zambians understand ‘such is life’ in a more revolutionary sense and feel obligated to act even when the odds are against them. This is why this government will do well to come through on most, if not all, the promises made to the people before taking office. We should not forget that when our people say or think to themselves that; such is life, they do so with a determination to take action and bring about the change they want. Hence, regardless which political party is in power or whether they have fulfilled their promises to us or not, there is no question that we the people are in charge and our will shall always prevail.