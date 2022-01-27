POOL UNION IN DISTRESS CALL

THE Zambia Pool Union (ZPU) is appealing for sponsorship to organise and host the All-Africa Blackball Championships to be held in March.

ZPU general secretary Tesfa Shinkombwe says the competition, which will be held from March 4 to 6 and dubbed The Africa Cup of Pool, is a prestigious event held every two years.

“This year’s competition has attracted 12 countries namely South Africa, Lesotho, Eswatini, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Malawi, Tanzania, Kenya, Uganda, Nigeria, Morocco, and the hosts Zambia,” Shinkombwe told The Mast Sport. “Having successfully hosted the Southern and Eastern African Championships in January 2021, Zambia is again expected to succeed.”