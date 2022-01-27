The opposition have a serious challenge

Bishop Timothy Chisala, the General Overseer of All Nations Church International, says the opposition has hope in the Socialist Party.
“When I make a general comment, it is what I have seen and heard. The results in Milenge, Luapula Province favour the Socialist Party than all those that participated. Why do I say this? Look, the UPND is now in government, while the PF is barely five months out of power! The Socialist is nowhere to be known but already people have developed into the idea of the leadership of the Socialist Party. I did not even see Mr Fred M’membe campaign in Milenge. But look at what his party has done? This is clear indication of what the Socialist Party has to offer. So, my call is that Mr M’membe should start moving round the country because the Socialist Party is the new hope opposition party in the country. People have lost confidence in the PF. There is currently no serious opposition that can match the Socialist Party,” says Bishop Chisala. “Opposition parties should stop their intraparty confusion. We have the DP which is in serious infights. The NDC is also divided with camps. The PAC is not on the ground. That party for Sean Tembo is just busy on social media exchanging insults. But we have not heard any fights or insults from the Socialist Party. So, it is the only hope for the opposition to give checks and balances to this government. We need a strong and focused opposition leader now. Without any doubt, I believe, the Socialist Party brings hope to the opposition in the country. We need a strong voice that will speak for the people of Zambia. That hope is now in the Socialist Party.”
Bishop Chisala has made very interesting observations. Opposition parties in our country must get focused and play their rightful role.
As Walter Lippman noted, “In a democracy, the opposition is not only tolerated as constitutional, but must be maintained because it is indispensable.” But to be indispensable, these entities must find footing and adjust their mindset. Politics in our country have evolved – citizens are awake; the youths are more demanding. Business as usual type of opposition won’t suffice!
Like them or hate them, the Socialist Party has stood well above other opposition parties in the manner they’re conducting checks and balances on the government. Their arguments are grounded on fact and ideological basis, and not mere malice and hullabaloo we see from the immediate past ruling party, the Patriotic Front. But as Bishop Chisala guides, the opposition must resolve their intraparty wrangles, get on the ground, avoid politics of insults – do away from politics of physical violence and violence of the mouth – but get to debate real issues that affect our nation. Zambia currently needs a strong and focused opposition to offer effective checks and balances to the UPND government. We won’t advance socio-economically by giving the new dawn a blank cheque! Effective checks and balances are essential in a democracy. Besides, we don’t want to go back to a one-party state, NO! We desperately need a strong opposition because the UPND is not composed of saints; there are a lot of wrongdoers in there also, just like other ruling parties before them. So, they should not be left off the hook – they need to be checked and checked properly. But proper and qualified checks and balances entail pointing at factual errors the government is making and bringing them to the fore. This is what we want from the opposition, not just making noise from some hotel halls, on social media platforms or some street.
James Madison warned that, “If men were angels, no government would be necessary. If angels were to govern men, neither external nor internal controls on government would be necessary. In framing a government which is to be administered by men over men, the great difficulty lies in this: you must first enable the government to control the governed; and in the next place oblige it to control itself. […] The truth is that all men having power ought to be mistrusted.”
So, the opposition have a serious challenge of identifying with people’s needs at this time and in future. In fact, going by events preceding the August 12, 2021 elections, it is clear that Zambians have moved from politics of excitement, malice, tribalism, violence, hate speech, and deception. They are looking for substance from every political player. This means that all politicians seeking to govern this country should invest more in ideology and political intelligence. Politics of just yapping are long gone. We are in a new era of ideas. The nation – voters – raised the bar very high after kicking out the PF. So whoever remains with the old mentality will not make it politically. The current politics are no longer for promoting mediocrity, foolishness and pettiness, they are for intellectual competition.
