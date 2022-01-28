All wealth must be explained

Constitutional law Professor Muna Ndulo has challenged those being investigated over unexplained wealth to simply provide justification on how they acquired it.
Ndulo is a William Nelson Cromwell professor of International and Comparative Law, and
director of the Berger International Legal Studies Programme, Cornell University Law School in United States of America.
In his article, ‘The Fight against Corruption and the Concept of Unexplained Wealth’, Prof Ndulo says there are international conventions which criminalise unexplained wealth, hence the need for culprits to be questioned.
“In this article, we wish to explore the role of ‘unexplained wealth’ provisions in the fight against corruption, and their consistence with the constitutional rights against self-incrimination and the presumption of innocence. We argue that ‘unexplained wealth’ laws are constitutional and are a critical tool in the fight against corruption. We further argue that these provisions are mandated by international conventions, and are consistent with, and do not violate, the right to self-incrimination and the presumption of innocence. They are a legally appropriate technique in dealing with corruption in all its increasing complexity,” says Prof Ndulo. “Article 20 of the United Nations Convention against Corruption provides that: ‘subject to its constitutional and the fundamental principles of its legal system, each state party shall consider adopting such legislative measures as may be necessary to establish as criminal offence, when committed intentionally, illicit enrichment that is, a significant increase in the assets of a public official that he or she cannot reasonably explain in relation to his or her lawful income. In similar vein, the African Union Convention on Preventing and Combating Corruption, in article 8 provides that: ‘(1) subject to the provisions of their domestic laws, state parties undertake to adopt necessary measures to establish under their laws an offence of ‘illicit enrichment’. The power to prosecute ‘illicit enrichment’ without having to prove specific acts of corruption constitutes a core weapon in the United Nation Convention on the Prevention of Corruption. The common characteristics of all illicit enrichment laws is that they do not require prosecutors to secure conviction for the underlying criminal conduct that allegedly produced the illicit wealth. Rather, illicit enrichment laws only require that the prosecutors show that the person enjoyed an amount of wealth that cannot be explained by reference to their lawful income. In the unexplained wealth/illicit enrichment approach, by placing the onus of proof on the individual whose wealth is in dispute the concept raises a presumption that the wealth was obtained by corrupt means. In other words, in jurisdictions with unexplained wealth laws, it is not necessary to demonstrate beyond reasonable doubt that the wealth was gotten by criminal activity, but instead, the State places the onus on an individual to prove that their wealth was acquired by legal means…”
Prof Ndulo is spot on.
Why should it be difficult to point at what one owns and justify how it was acquired?
Mark Twain observed that, “If you tell the truth, you don’t have to remember anything.”
While Ally Carter noted that, “Even the best thief in the world can’t steal time.”
And Andrew Jackson said, “You are a den of vipers and thieves. I intend to rout you out, and by the eternal God, I will rout you out.”
There is no way a person can acquire wealth they cannot explain. It is only natural that every success or failure leaves a trail – trajectory. There is certainly a process that explains how such a success or failure came about. Equally in matters of wealth, it has to be explained in clear terms. All those that acquire genuine wealth have had no problems explaining to others how they acquired it. In fact, because of this, some have gone on to inspire others – they have become role models. Others have become motivational speakers.
There is therefore no constitutional breach the law on ‘unexplained wealth’ has caused wherever it has been practiced, including in Zambia. Any wealth that cannot be explained automatically amounts to corruption – it means that it was not genuinely acquired. And it is only the corrupt, thieves and drug barons who always have a problem with the law because it reminds them of their sins and iniquities. Corruption knows no boundaries and it’s got no mercy. All the corrupt think of is themselves and nobody else. No wonder the effects are so devastating on a nation.
Karl Kraus explains corruption this way: “Corruption is worse than prostitution. The latter might endanger the morals of an individual, the former invariably endangers the morals of the entire country.”
If there is an African country where stealing with impunity has become a norm it is Zambia. Surprisingly, the corrupt are hero worshipped!
It seems we have reached levels where wrong things – wrongdoing – have become the order of the day. When Levy Mwanawasa embarked on the fight against corruption where he even pursued the man who anointed him to the presidency, Frederick Chiluba, public officers started respecting public coffers and property. But after Levy died, Rupiah threw the whole anti-corruption fight to the wind and left it open; the rest is history.
And the situation worsened in Edgar Lungu’s seven-year rule where he encouraged them that, ”kuti mwalya, lelo tekulila kumo ne mbuto (you can eat but do not consume the seed as well).” No wonder we have most of his disciples justifying their criminal acts – calling it entrepreneurship. If indeed it is entrepreneurship as they say, then why don’t they explain their skill in the courts of law. It should be very easy to explain what kind of businesses they were involved in, the skills they deployed and the timeframe. Now they have an opportunity to explain themselves and tell the nation the magic they used to acquire such wealth so quickly. Calling others names will not do. Besides, some of the ranting amounts to mocking and insulting Zambians. So, please, explain that wealth you acquired at supersonic speed.
