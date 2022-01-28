ConCourt rejects Potipher Tembo’s plea to file out of time

THE Constitutional Court has thrown out an application by losing UPND parliamentary candidate for Chawama Constituency Potipher Tembo for leave to file out of time his notice of appeal and memorandum of appeal.

Tembo was challenging judge Kazimbe Chenda’s decision to uphold the election of Tasila Lungu as Chawama member of parliament.

In his affidavit in support of summons for leave to file notice and memorandum of appeal out of time, Tembo said the High Court judgement did not expressly grant leave to appeal.

He said he filed a notice in the High Court to appeal its judgement but the court directed that he did not need to seek its approval to appeal as it was his birth right.

Tembo said it was not deliberate to file the notice of appeal out of time as it was occasioned by the application before the High Court.

In her ruling, judge Judy Mulongoti said Tembo took a wrong approach by applying for leave in the High Court, and that by the time the application was heard he had run out of time by 10 days.

She said Tembo’s 30 days expired on December 20, 2021.

“Given the nature of the case, I am inclined to refuse the application. I opine that the applicant, more so his counsel, should be familiar with rules and procedures of the Constitutional Court. It is unacceptable for the applicant to put blame on the High Court when he took the wrong approach,” ruled judge Mulongoti. “It is trite law that when faced with such an application as the current one, the Court should consider the prospects of success of the intended appeal. Without material upon which I can review the prospects of success of the impending appeal, I am unable to exercise discretion in favour of the applicant (Tembo).”

She further refused to allow Tembo to file the notice of appeal out of time and dismissed his application.