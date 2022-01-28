Muchima should avoid apparent arrogance over FR27 – Harrington

DON’T procrastinate over Forest 27, William Harrington has advised lands minister Elijah Muchima.

In a statement to The Mast, Harrington, a former environment and natural resources minister, said Muchima should avoid apparent arrogance and insensitivity in the handling of the controversial degazetion of the Lusaka East Local Forest Reserve No. 27.

“The Minister has opted instead to procrastinate over FR 27 saying he will not succumb to pressure from the people with selfish interests trying to settle scores against individuals in the matter involved FR 27. He further states that there were people with selfish agendas and that he would not deal with the matter on political lines,” he noted. “These remarks, assuming that he was not misquoted, are most unfortunate because he is or should indeed be aware that the local affected communities, the voters, contributed handsomely to the success of our United Party for National Development in the August 12, 2021 elections.” Harrington said it was an open secret admitted even by PF members that arrogance was one of the main reasons leading to its downfall.

He said arrogance must not happen in the new dawn government.

“As we have constantly and persistently stated, the FR 27 saga is about the lives of citizens. Muchima is surely aware of the disastrous health consequences of the developments going on in FR 27 in total disregard of the directive issued by government soon after the August 12, 2021 elections,” he said. “Sadly, developers have continued to construct their mansions but Muchima appears to ignore this fact and has turned a blind eye and there is now a deafening silence about it.”

Harrington warned Muchima that statements of ‘people with selfish agendas’ were meant to divert attention from the plight of the people who have petitioned and demanded that FR 27 which is their water source is given “protected forest” status.

He said Muchima should be alive and sensitive to the fact that the lives of the petitioners are under threat from contamination of water through discharge of poisonous and hazardous chemicals from the housing developments.

“It is for this very reason that the late second Republican president Dr Frederick Chiluba responded positively to the petition of the people in 1994 and issued Statutory Instrument No. 161 regazetting FR 27. Sadly, his good work was overturned by 6th Republican president Edgar Chagwa Lungu to pave way for a massive housing development for a targeted group of senior government officials, party cadres, sympathisers and friends,” Harrington said. “As construction continues unabated in FR 27 in total disregard of his directive that all construction is halted, Muchima has opted to appoint a so-called ‘technical committee’ which he admits does not have the necessary funds to undertake its assignment. Whilst we may support his efforts to determine whether or not there was any corruption in the allocation of plots, we believe that this is an internal matter for his ministry and has nothing to do with the plight of the affected community who are demanding for the protection of their water source.”

Harrington added that some months ago he proposed to Muchima: “the urgent need for him to advise President Hakainde Hichilema to revoke the three controversial statutory instruments signed by president Lungu as they were not in the public interest.”