Nalikwanda parliamentary office to be commissioned soon – Mutti

SPEAKER of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti has assured Mongu mayor Matakala Nyambe that the Nalikwanda Constituency office would be commissioned soon.

Speaking when she paid a courtesy call on the mayor at Mongu Civic Centre on Tuesday, Mutti said her office was working hard to ensure the Nalikwanda parliamentary office is commissioned.

According to a statement issued by Mongu Municipal Council public relations officer Abigail Sitenge, Mutti said she was unable to visit to Nalikwanda Constituency due to the bad state of the road but that she would visit the area soon after rain season.

Mutti indicated that there was need to also build a constituency office for Mongu Central as officers were operating from the NAPSA building.

“We are hoping the council could find land so that we build a constituency office for Mongu Central because we want to standardise the offices,” Mutti said. “Our offices are not very active as you have observed but it is not our intention. Our idea is to visit all constituency offices in the country, so this is just the start.”

Earlier, Nyambe asked Mutti to urge President Hakainde Hichilema to consider declaring Nalikwanda a district.

He said Nalikwanda is one of the most vast constituencies in the country and that taking development at the council level was a challenge.

“Nalikwanda should be declared a district. That way, it will achieve the much needed development,” Nyambe said.

He further expressed concern about constituency staff members in Mongu that are participating in active politics.

In response, Mutti appealed to all constituency staff members to stop involving themselves in active politics.

She said her office was not aligned to any political party.

“We actually want their contracts of employment to be permanent so that they are not aligned to members of parliament. Once you align an officer’s employment to a term of office for an MP, it encourages caderism. And so we want to get away from that. Soon, you will be seeing a different cadre of staff in terms of training and orientation,” said Mutti.

Meanwhile, Nyambe thanked Mutti for the visitation and congratulated her on her “well-deserved appointment”.