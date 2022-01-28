Over 80,000 out of 121,871 obtain G12 certificates

[By Walusungu Lundu]

OVER 80,000 candidates out of the 121,871 who sat for the grade 12 examinations last year have obtained school certificates.

Education minister Douglas Syakalima said those that obtained certificates despite writing their examinations amid the COVID-19 pandemic which disturbed the academic calendar represented 67.15 per cent of candidates who sat the examination.

He added that results showed an increase of 3.22 percentage points from the 63.93 per cent school certificate pass rate during the 2020 school certificate examination.

Syakalima also disclosed that boys performed slightly better than girls.

He also noted that candidates generally performed better in practical subjects while the lowest was recorded in mathematics.

“A total of 81,838 candidates obtained school certificates, representing 67.15 per cent of the 121,871 candidates who sat for the 2021 examination. This shows an increase of 3.22 percentage points from the 63.93 per cent school certificate pass rate during the 2020 school certificate examination. Further analysis by gender revealed that 41,459 (67.54 per cent) of the 61,385 boys and 40,379 (66.76 per cent) of the 60,486 girls, who sat for the examination obtained the school certificates. When compared to the 2020 results, the performance of boys increased by 3.54 percentage points, while that of the girls increased by 2.91 percentage points,” Syakalima explained.

“A candidate who obtains grade one to eight in at least one subject, but fails to meet the school certificate requirements is awarded a statement of results. During the 2021 school certificate examination, a total of 37,909, representing 31.11 per cent of the 121, 871 candidates that sat the examination obtained a statement of results. This represents a decrease of 2.23 percentage points from 33.34 per cent in 2020…The highest percentage mean score was recorded in design and technology (66.22 per cent), while the lowest was recorded in mathematics (23.91 per cent). Overall, candidates’ performance was better in practical subjects than in other subject groupings. The mean scores for practical subjects were all above 50 per cent.”

He said 2,124 candidates failed the examination and that the national failure rate for boys was higher than that for girls.

Meanwhile, Syakalima disclosed that a higher proportion of boys (1.93 per cent) than girls (1.55 per cent) were absent from the examination.