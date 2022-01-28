The global vampires and how they control the world: the Oxfam 2022 Report, a must read

[By Azwell Banda]

It is only to be expected that any group of people who secure for themselves economic and political power by whatever means, must insist that their ways of seeing and doing things are the only permanent, normal, right and rational ways.

Such a group must also fight to impose the idea that life “has always been like this”! Without this power and capacity to control knowledge and how it is produced, no dominant group of people can sustain itself in power.

And so, it has come to pass that today the whole world is dominated by a small group of people, who through their ownership of large chunks of multinational corporations and possession of vast wealth, control the world economy and therefore rule over all our lives. Not a single one of the 7.9 billion human beings on earth today are immune from the influence of these people, and their ideas.

This extremely small group of people own and control vast global empires in technology, banking, mining, construction, agriculture, transport, communication, and so on, and today they control distribution and consumption of just about everything that human beings produce, including knowledge itself. This extremely small, filthy rich group of people essentially control all information, knowledge, financial and industrial activity in the world. They control governments, they run the world.

Oxfam, an international organisation currently made up of 21 affiliates scattered all over the world, has just published its annual report on world inequality and social justice, on January 17, 2022. Appropriately, the report is titled “Inequality Kills: The unparallel action needed to combat unprecedented inequality in the wake of COVID-19”. This report contains shocking revelations about the world we live in, today. Even during the pandemic when more than 19 million people have died and billions have been infected and suffered from the pandemic, the world’s richest people grew their wealth and massively profited from the pandemic itself.

Some of the vintage cruel facts contained in the Oxfam report include the following:

The world’s small elite of 2,755 billionaires has seen its fortunes grow more during COVID-19 than they have in the whole of the last fourteen years combined.

Since 1995, the top 1 per cent have captured nearly 20 times more of global wealth than the bottom 50 per cent of humanity.

The wealth of the world’s 10 richest men, has doubled since the pandemic begun. Meanwhile 99 per cent of humanity has seen its incomes dwindle or disappear because of the pandemic.

Twenty of the richest billionaires are estimated, on average, to be emitting as much as 8,000 times more carbon than the billion poorest people of the world.

252 men have more wealth than all 1 billion women and girls in Africa and Latin America and the Caribbean, combined.

Cruelly, inequality contributes to the death of at least one person every four seconds in the world today.

You must read the full 2022 Oxfam Report, by yourself, to fully appreciate just how weird, irrational and cruel our unequal world is today, and how a tiny minority controls us all. The Oxfam Report is available on the internet, freely downloadable, at: https://www.oxfam.org/en/research/inequality-kills. Your ignorance is part of the arsenal of weapons this small criminal gang of filthy rich people use to control the world, as I discuss below.

And so, how does it happen that the majority of the world’s 7.9 billion people, like zombies, sheepishly exist every day, eking out a miserable pittance of existence while sustaining and growing the wealth of this tiny filthy rich coterie of extremely greedy and cruel people? The answer, strangely enough, is so simple, it is equally shocking to learn: this greedy cruel filthy rich group, by owning and controlling the means of world production and global finance, also controls mental production, and because of this, the ideas of the majority of the worlds 7.9 billion people are suppressed because they lack the means of mental production! We see therefore that the dominant ideas today are the ideas of these filthy rich greedy vampires.

We therefore live in a world in which what passes as rational, correct ideas including the so-called ‘common sense’ and ‘pragmatic ideas’ are nothing but the ideas of this tiny filthy rich, group of people and the means by which they actually control us all, and rule the world! Knowing and understanding these simple truths is essential and necessary for ending global inequality, mass poverty and systemic and structural unemployment; therefore, changing the world for the better for the 7.9 billion human beings on earth today.

In practice, how does this coterie of world vampires suck our blood and kill us? First, they conceal to the public the cruel mechanisms by which they became rich. The historic foundation of world wealth still remains slavery and colonialism, and the looting of the natural wealth of other people. Without free slave labour world capitalism would not exist as we know it today. Global inequality continues to mirror the world slave trade, and colonialism, with Africa at the bottom and the US at the top.

No new value can be created unless a worker has part of that which their labour creates expropriated. A worker produces value for a certain number of hours. They are paid for a small fraction of the fruits of their labour. The rest is appropriated, taken, by the owner of the means of producing wealth. This is the most common mechanism today by which the rich become rich: they steal the fruits of the labour of the working class, they are thieves. This is not taught in economic classes in schools and universities. It is deliberately concealed. Instead supply and demand and theories of price are used to conceal the actual mechanism by which value, and therefore wealth, is created: extraction of free labour from a worker by a capitalist!

This system would not survive without its priests, mullahs, rabbis, teachers, professors, journalists and politicians to manufacture consent to it and provide a continuous stream of knowledge to nourish the unequal and cruel world. These are the essential and necessary spiritual and mental parasites on the system of world capitalism and its filthy rich tiny group of people, at the top.

You have heard it said in Zambia, for example, that unless God anoints you, you cannot become the president of Zambia. We have in fact, by the marriage of our politicians and some priests been declared a “Christian Nation”. Why hold elections then? And so, it has come to pass that Edgar Lungu was anointed by God to steal, plunder and loot us! I am eager to meet this God and have a conversation with “Him”!

As for our teachers and professors, almost all of them to a man and woman, are bowing their heads before the newly anointed Hakainde Hichilema and the IMF and, inebriated with a sense of intellectual righteousness, are chanting in unison: Zambia has no choice but to turn to the holy IMF for rescue! There is no alternative! It is the only rational thing to do! The rich, you see, control the means by which knowledge is produced, taught and distributed. They have structured our education and school system and it is private greed and competition which are taught in them. The teachers and professors, parasitic on the rich, are the purveyors of their knowledge and values.

Finally, there is the matter of the media and social media. While parroting the mantra of freedoms of thought, speech and expression, self-imposed limits, bullying, intimidation, ostracisation and outright self-censorship are deployed in so many different ways to crowd out any genuine dissenting ideas from the orthodox pro-rich ideas. These platforms, you see, are money making schemes too.

It is the duty and responsibility of the world’s people most badly dealt with by the global system of capitalism and specifically the world working class – the true source of all wealth – to understand the system by which a minority tiny filthy rich suppress, oppress and exploit them, and to fashion ways to destroy it, and create a new free world.

Send comment to: banda.azwell@gmail.com.