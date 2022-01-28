UNZA lecturer sheds light on cooperatives success

THE current design of cooperatives is not incentive compatible and may not deliver to the expectation of government and the people, argues a University of Zambia researcher.

In a write-up titled ‘Cooperatives: why they may work or not’, Lutangu Ingombe further argues that with incentives, the cooperatives could deliver even beyond expectations.

Ingombe, a lecturer and researcher in the Department of Economics at the University of Zambia, added that there were several reasons why the current design of cooperatives might not deliver results to the expectation of government.

“Immediately the new dawn government was ushered in power, many youths were expecting to hear where the new jobs would come from and they were told to form cooperatives. The ultimate objective of forming cooperatives is to solve youth unemployment and unemployment amongst the women. Immediately people started getting application forms for cooperatives and indeed many cooperatives have been formed in communities across the country and these groups are just waiting for funding to start their businesses. In this write-up we want to argue that the current design of cooperatives is not incentive compatible and may not deliver to the expectation of government and the people themselves. We also want to argue that with just a bit of fine tuning of incentives these cooperatives can deliver even beyond expectations,” Ingombe said.

“We start by defining what cooperatives are, and why they may not work in the Zambian setup and also how they may be adapted to suit the Zambian environment. A cooperative is just a normal business in any sector incorporated by a minimum of ten people who end up being equal shareholders in that cooperative. Cooperatives can be formed to provide a service at basically any four different levels and hence we can have a retail, workers, producers, and or services cooperatives. So basically a cooperative is a private initiative aimed at minimising the cost of raising capital by pooling together their savings and labour for running the business and at the end of the day maximise group benefits. There are several reasons why the current design of cooperatives may not deliver results to the expectation of government,” he said.

Ingombe said a cooperative formed for the initial purpose of accessing empowerment funds or a loan that was in the pipeline was bound to fail because it was most likely not based on a firm business idea.

He said ideally a cooperative should have been running using private members’ savings and having stood the test of time and having noticed its inadequacies, especially lack of capital equipment.

“Members can agree to access a loan or empowerment funds which of course should be paid back. Most cooperatives go through phases such business development, start up, growth, expansion and maturity and as such a loan or empowerment will only be effective if the cooperative is well established,” he said.

Ingombe said most successful businesses were those that were structured as a limited company with a majority shareholder.

He noted that decision-making was difficult in any business entity with many owners who had equal shareholding.

“Almost all companies, be it parastatal or private, must have at least a majority shareholder who makes executive decisions. For cooperatives, all the members have equal shares and have equal executive powers and hence a potential source of confusion. Lastly, but not the least, our society is framed on capitalist structures where individual pursue their own self-interest,” Ingombe said. “They pursue careers and small businesses that suit their passions and interest, depending on their upbringing from home or school or community. Pursuing a joint business undertaking with joint shareholding is not part of our DNA to the extent that even doing a business venture with your wife with equal shareholding and equal executive powers is a source of great controversy in a peaceful home. The controversy is amplified especially if say 10 people from different homes come together to form a business.”

Further, Ingombe said FISP cooperatives had been successful because the farmers come together not to do joint farming but to jointly access farming inputs and after sharing the inputs they go to do their private ventures.

“In order to make the cooperatives successful, this paper puts up a suggestion that let the cooperatives be designed in a way that encourages private initiatives but operating within the framework of cooperatives. After say two months, the concessionary borrowed funds can be paid back to the group,” he said.

Ingombe suggests that the cooperatives could operate as community microfinance entities that mimic the work of Village Banking concept or any workable variant or a hybrid of this.

He added that in such cooperatives members could access funds according to their needs and engage in a private business.

“Ingombe said a person who already has an ntemba (stall) as well as people from all walks of life can be part of the cooperative and be able to grow their businesses in areas where they have passion already,” he said.

“In so doing, the cooperative might need empowerment once only and if managed well because the entity can grow its own capital from the seed empowerment.”