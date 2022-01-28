We’ve not forgotten the bad things, Mwiimbu tells police officers

WE have forgotten the bad things that happened in the past, home affairs minister Jack Mwiimbu has told police officers.

He assured protesting Department of National Parks and Wildlife officers that their plight would be addressed.

Addressing senior police, immigration, Drug Enforcement Commission and Zambia Correctional Services senior officers at the Livingstone Central Police Station, Mwiimbu said his visit to the station rekindled a sad past in reference to the arrest of then opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema, himself, Gary Nkombo, late Request Muntanga, Ackson Sejani and other UPND officials by the PF.

“I know that in the past a lot of you, a number of you did a number of wrong things because you were instructed to do so. But please take note that as new dawn administration we have forgotten the bad past. We will concentrate on the future and present,” he said. “Do not fear of things that happened. As long as you remain professional and do the correct things you have our support. That is an assurance from me and my PS (permanent secretary – administration) here (Josephs Akafumba).”

Mwiimbu, who is on a tour of Southern Province in the company of Akafumba, told police officers that he would endeavour to motivate them saying this was not just about increasing their salaries.

He said post (rank) identities in the police would be addressed adding that ranks that were abolished would be reintroduced.

Mwiimbu ordered that the police should not brutalise any Zambian.

“We expect things to change,” he said.

With regards immigration officers, Mwiimbu directed that they be humane in dealing with affairs of the country.

As for national registration officers, Mwiimbu said Zambians have a right to an NRC.

He noted that under the PF only 50 cards were issued per day in areas perceived as UPND strongholds such as Livingstone.

Mwiimbu revealed that the NRC would soon be modified and have special biometrics adding that the birth certificate number and passport numbers should be the same as the NRC number.

Earlier, Mwiimbu addressed protesting Department of National Parks and Wildlife officers at the Musi-oa-Tunya gate near Chrismar Hotel and promised them that their grievances were being addressed.

He warned them that their protest being armed officers could be regarded as a mutiny.

The over 20 placard carrying officers showed Mwiimbu their pay slip which indicated a net pay of K1,126.27

The officers said their superiors were mostly civilians who only draw allowances with the pretext of resolving their plight.

But Mwiimbu said: “we cannot negotiate with you with guns to our heads. I have just been talking to the Vice-President [Mutale Nalumango] who is the acting President and your matter is being addressed”.

Livingstone district commissioner Eunice Nawa urged Mwiimbu to help the police with funds for fuel and stationary to combat the rising crime in the area.