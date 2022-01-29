Revenue on Copperbelt going in personal accounts – Muchima

LANDS minister Elijah Muchima says Copperbelt Province has a lot of money going into personal accounts.

Muchima also wonders why rates paid by Copperbelt Energy Cooperation (CEC) go in personal accounts.

He said this when he called on the Copperbelt minister Elisha Matambo in Ndola.

“CEC is paying the ground rates which is just going in personal accounts. Copperbelt is the Province that has money going into personal accounts. This must be investigated. The mines have taken much of the land, which were just for exploration but the mines have not given it back,” he said.

Muchima expressed concern that the mines have continued to hold on to land and are using it for commercial purposes.

He said the mines are also selling land at exorbitant prices to members of the public when initially they are supposed to revert the land back to the ministry after the surface exploration.

“There is need to look at the law and ensure it is interpreted well so that mines understand that when they are done using the land for mining activities it needs to get back to the people through government,” said Muchima.

And Matambo expressed gladness that the Muchima is in the province to address issues surrounding land because they have been of a concern.

Later, Muchima said the arrogance by councils should stop.

“The council is the custodian of land. The arrogance which was there should be removed in the new dawn administration. Plots when given should go to the public and not in personal hands. The population is growing hence the need to give the public. Because I’m a minister five plots, that is abuse of office. Such people should be reported and arrested,” he said. “No cadreism and no one should take power in their hands. We need to see councils operate. But what service are we giving the people? The land which is under your care should not be full of corruption, this is a shame on ourselves. Learn to declare interest. You are not the owners of the land.”

Muchima said land should not be given to foreigners.

“Foreigners should not have equal rights to land. Zambians must have more rights. Foreigners buy land and start selling in dollars…no! So why should our local people suffer. Land is power and should give us integrity. So let the council be mindful of what you do with the land,” said Muchima.

Ndola mayor Jones Kalyati said foreigners have a lot of huge pieces of land.

“So in future we will be very careful with foreigners that come and ask for land for development yet they end up subdividing the land and sale,” said Kalyati.