Sensible explanation of fuel price hike

F. Marlon Smith once said, “We should keep so close to facts that we never have to remember the second time what we said the first time.”
It is very important to be clear about things. It is even much more important in ensuring clarity when administering the affairs of a country, a nation of many interests. Those in leadership, imbued with the mandate to manage affairs of the nation must be clear about their intentions and their actions. Their communication must be clear. Their intentions and actions must be plainly clear – not to be second guessed. If there is no clarity about issues, a fissure will be created for speculation, misinformation and disinformation. When this is the case, people inevitably impute leadership failure. This is what we are seeing over several things in this country, one of which is the fuel procurement and attendant price adjustments.
This week, New Labour Party leader Fresher Siwale raised serious questions over fuel procurement in our country. The government response to the questions he raises has not been clear. It is as bad as not having a response at all.
Fresher has thrown a challenge at the Minister of Energy Peter Kapala, the Energy Regulation Board, and Minister of Finance Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane – questioning the recent price increment from K17.62 to K21.14.
Siwale argues that the last fuel increment from K17.60 to K21.16 is unjustified and blames it on cartels.
“Currently, we are not even using TAZAMA pipeline so these trucks are picking petrol, diesel, kerosene, Jet A1 from the port separately. So when ERB talks about buying fuel using a barrel, it means they are buying crude oil. Now crude oil contains petrol, diesel, kerosene, Jet A1, lubricants, we are talking about vaseline, grease, urea fertiliser, bitumen for the roads, plastic for the vacuum forming industry. Now if you look around Zambia, do we have plants, for example Urea fertiliser processing plant? We don’t have. Do we have asphalt processing plant in Zambia? Nothing; we are still importing asphalt from South Africa. Do we have plastic pellets manufacturing plant for the vacuum forming industry? No, they are importing plastic pellets from abroad. So it means Zambia does not import crude oil because the above are the by-products of crude oil processing,” he explains.
Siwale says the international price of a metric tonne of fuel is around US $325.
“So you divide 1,400 litres into 325 dollars, it gives you 23.21 US cents per litre. So cost, insurance and freight per litre up to Dar Es Salaam or Beira port is 23 US cents per litre. The transporters are charging 12 US cents per litre to bring the fuel into Zambia, which is less than K2. The fuel at today’s exchange rate is landing at the port at less than K4; it is K3.85 per litre,” he argues.
Siwale says fuel lands in Zambia at a rounded figure of K6 per litre.
“Now the costs from K6 are what we want ERB, the energy minister and the finance minister to breakdown for us to be paying K21.16 for petrol. What are the costs in between here? Where is the K15 cost coming from? And that is excluding Indeni, it is not in the picture here because it is not processing. It’s been dead for over a year,” says Siwale. “What are the mitigating factors for us to pay K21.16 per litre when the fuel is landing in Zambia at K6? Mind you, you have removed all taxes – there is no duty, not VAT on fuel. That being the case, also show where the subsidy was sitting.”
We are aware, as Rabindranath Tagore noted that,” Facts are many, but the truth is one.”
It is time this government and the ERB plainly explained what is happening in the energy sector.
Since putting Indeni on care and maintenance thereby placing supply of petroleum products in private hands – oil marketing companies – this government has not been forthright on prices!
Fuel procurement has often been shrouded in secrecy and in secrecy corruption thrives.
The failure by the government and the ERB to explain this issue is breeding much suspicion that evil is being conceived and is giving birth within the fuel procurement sector. As Fresher says, it is very unacceptable that Zambians should be condemned to high fuel prices which leads to high cost of goods and services and ultimately increases the numbers of those that are thrown into poverty. At K17, the fuel price was too high and the UPND administration was expected to deliver on their pre-election campaign promise to reduce the cost of fuel and cost of doing business. Instead, they have increased it!
This government must be transparent and clear over these issues. This country belongs to all of us who call it our homeland. Every one of us, including those in leadership, have an equal share in this enterprise called Zambia.
The UPND administration must own-up, tell Zambians the truth, be clear about things.
Remember, as John Adams stated, “Facts are stubborn things; and whatever may be our wishes, our inclinations, or the dictates of our passion, they cannot alter the state of facts and evidence.”
F. Marlon Smith once said, “We should keep so close to facts that we never have to remember the second time what we said the first time.”
It is very important to be clear about things. It is even much more important in ensuring clarity when administering the affairs of a country, a nation of many interests. Those in leadership, imbued with the mandate to manage affairs of the nation must be clear about their intentions and their actions. Their communication must be clear. Their intentions and actions must be plainly clear – not to be second guessed. If there is no clarity about issues, a fissure will be created for speculation, misinformation and disinformation. When this is the case, people inevitably impute leadership failure. This is what we are seeing over several things in this country, one of which is the fuel procurement and attendant price adjustments.
This week, New Labour Party leader Fresher Siwale raised serious questions over fuel procurement in our country. The government response to the questions he raises has not been clear. It is as bad as not having a response at all.
Fresher has thrown a challenge at the Minister of Energy Peter Kapala, the Energy Regulation Board, and Minister of Finance Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane – questioning the recent price increment from K17.62 to K21.14.
Siwale argues that the last fuel increment from K17.60 to K21.16 is unjustified and blames it on cartels.
“Currently, we are not even using TAZAMA pipeline so these trucks are picking petrol, diesel, kerosene, Jet A1 from the port separately. So when ERB talks about buying fuel using a barrel, it means they are buying crude oil. Now crude oil contains petrol, diesel, kerosene, Jet A1, lubricants, we are talking about vaseline, grease, urea fertiliser, bitumen for the roads, plastic for the vacuum forming industry. Now if you look around Zambia, do we have plants, for example Urea fertiliser processing plant? We don’t have. Do we have asphalt processing plant in Zambia? Nothing; we are still importing asphalt from South Africa. Do we have plastic pellets manufacturing plant for the vacuum forming industry? No, they are importing plastic pellets from abroad. So it means Zambia does not import crude oil because the above are the by-products of crude oil processing,” he explains.
Siwale says the international price of a metric tonne of fuel is around US $325.
“So you divide 1,400 litres into 325 dollars, it gives you 23.21 US cents per litre. So cost, insurance and freight per litre up to Dar Es Salaam or Beira port is 23 US cents per litre. The transporters are charging 12 US cents per litre to bring the fuel into Zambia, which is less than K2. The fuel at today’s exchange rate is landing at the port at less than K4; it is K3.85 per litre,” he argues.
Siwale says fuel lands in Zambia at a rounded figure of K6 per litre.
“Now the costs from K6 are what we want ERB, the energy minister and the finance minister to breakdown for us to be paying K21.16 for petrol. What are the costs in between here? Where is the K15 cost coming from? And that is excluding Indeni, it is not in the picture here because it is not processing. It’s been dead for over a year,” says Siwale. “What are the mitigating factors for us to pay K21.16 per litre when the fuel is landing in Zambia at K6? Mind you, you have removed all taxes – there is no duty, not VAT on fuel. That being the case, also show where the subsidy was sitting.”
We are aware, as Rabindranath Tagore noted that,” Facts are many, but the truth is one.”
It is time this government and the ERB plainly explained what is happening in the energy sector.
Since putting Indeni on care and maintenance thereby placing supply of petroleum products in private hands – oil marketing companies – this government has not been forthright on prices!
Fuel procurement has often been shrouded in secrecy and in secrecy corruption thrives.
The failure by the government and the ERB to explain this issue is breeding much suspicion that evil is being conceived and is giving birth within the fuel procurement sector. As Fresher says, it is very unacceptable that Zambians should be condemned to high fuel prices which leads to high cost of goods and services and ultimately increases the numbers of those that are thrown into poverty. At K17, the fuel price was too high and the UPND administration was expected to deliver on their pre-election campaign promise to reduce the cost of fuel and cost of doing business. Instead, they have increased it!
This government must be transparent and clear over these issues. This country belongs to all of us who call it our homeland. Every one of us, including those in leadership, have an equal share in this enterprise called Zambia.
The UPND administration must own-up, tell Zambians the truth, be clear about things.
Remember, as John Adams stated, “Facts are stubborn things; and whatever may be our wishes, our inclinations, or the dictates of our passion, they cannot alter the state of facts and evidence.”