The Perspective, by Edward Bwalya Phiri: Lifestyle Audit Vs Code of Conduct in the civil and public service, P2.

AN American motivational speaker and author, Hilary Hinton ‘Zig’ Ziglar, once remarked that, “With integrity, you have nothing to fear, since you have nothing to hide. With integrity, you will do the right thing, so you will have no guilty.”

It can therefore be deduced that while fear, guiltiness and subtlety are precursors of a culpable or blameworthy person, the bravado, confidence and candour on the other hand are antecedents of an upright or trustworthy individual. So then, what makes a difference either in leadership or in rendering a service to the people, is whether integrity or duplicity is a denizen of one’s heart. It is therefore imperative that those charged with the responsibility of overseeing national affairs are monitored.

On The Perspective today, consideration is still on whether lifestyle audits are necessary in Zambia. It must be appreciated from the outset that Zambia is among, at least two dozens of African nations that do not have a legal framework on which to conduct lifestyle checks in any manner.

And despite lacking legislation to support the undertaking, calls to implement lifestyle audits started a couple of years back. For starters, the discourse about these lifestyle checks hit a crescendo about three years ago. In May 2019 former Attorney General [AG], Musa Mwenye lamented that, “Corruption is bad for the nation because the corrupt are cruel people who cannot care for the suffering masses they lead. Their interest is to pack their pockets with money that is supposed to better the lives of others” and he called on government to conduct lifestyle checks on all public officers.

Mwenye said that, “All of us who held or hold public office must be subjected to lifestyle audits. We should be asked what wealth we had before we were appointed to these public offices. What did we acquire during our time in public office and how did we acquire it? …if we claim we earned the money or acquired the wealth legitimately through our businesses, then we must show the taxes we paid or tax returns filed. This is because if you sell goods or provide services legitimately, you have to pay taxes and/ or file tax return.”

The former AG was right; tax returns are a good basis for lifestyle audits. And the payment of tax is an indicator of a legitimate income or revenue. In countries such as South Africa where it is conducted by the revenue authority, the main objective of the audit is to recover undisclosed taxes.

On June 21, 2019 during the Vice President’s questions time in Parliament, the then Chimwemwe Constituency lawmaker Mwila Mutale raised a question about the possibility of implementing lifestyle audits on senior government officials. An in response, The vice-president then, Inonge Wina, said that, “Members of Parliament make declarations before they even sit in Parliament…I don’t think there is need for the audit to take place because we cannot only audit the ministers and some people as some people try to portray unless we audit all the people in the country which is not possible.”

The failure by Wina to give a well-reasoned response on the matter showed that she had failed to appreciate both the gist and importance of these audits. To say the least, the vice-president’s response was not only misplaced, but also misleading. For sure government cannot do lifestyle audits on all the people in the country, because not everyone has the responsibility of handling national resources.

Therefore, government’s interest in this form of audit is to protect the national coffers, but it must be appreciated that private entities can also conduct theirs to prevent frauds in work places.

And in July 2019, at the launch of the 10th edition of the Global Corruption Barometer in Lusaka, former Transparency International Zambia [TI-Z] chapter president Reuben Lifuka urged government to introduce legislation to implement lifestyle audits. He advised, “…government to review the Parliamentary and Ministerial Code of Conduct to explicitly provide for lifestyle audits.” Lifuka further castigated the former VP for her misleading statements on the subject matter. He said that, “…I have heard the Vice-President on two occasions making a statement we do not believe in as TI. She said lifestyle audits are not necessary because we have annual declarations of assets, income and liabilities. If all MPs and ministers duly declare their assets on an annual basis, then lifestyle audits won’t be a problem. I also want to remind the Vice-President that the President only declares his assets every five years at the time of filling the nominations, there is no requirement for the President to declare his assets on an annual basis. The lifestyle audit that we are calling for starts with the President himself.”

Meanwhile, the Judicial Allied Workers’ Union of Zambia [JAWUZ] president at the time, Peter Mwale, contended that civil servants do not need lifestyle audit because they already have a code of conduct that forbids them from stealing public funds. Mwale said that, “As civil servants, we have got terms and conditions under which we serve… My appeal to all civil servants is that we have got a Code of Conduct, which guides our day-to-day operations and in that Code of Conduct, we are not allowed to steal government money. We are not allowed to involve ourselves in corruption. Otherwise, for those who are calling for audits, civil servants already have got a system in place that does not allow us to steal money.”

On December 22, 2021, a private member’s motion to enact a law that will introduce lifestyle audits in Zambia was approved by the lawmakers just before the house adjourned its sittings for the year. The motion was moved by Mwembeshi member of parliament Machila Jamba. And in introducing the motion, Jamba said that, “It [lifestyle audit] should not be limited to politicians and public officials because ordinary citizens and family members are sometimes used to conceal proceeds of crime.”

While some members of parliament felt that the resultant law would be critical to the fight against corruption, others were of the view that the intended law was targeted at some individuals. Further, some opposition MPs openly said that Zambia already had adequate legislation to strengthen the fight against corruption.

The Civil Society Organisation in Solwezi nodded the idea. The Kwatu Voice coordinator Oliver Chilefu said that it is a very good move that Parliament approved the motion. And we would like to commend the Member of Parliament that moved the motion …But overall, if passed into law, it will be a good piece of legislation for the country though we need to put in place mechanism that will avert some of the lacunae that might contradict the good intention of the law in future.”

The introduction of a motion in Parliament also cheered TI-Z and applauding the move, chapter executive director Maurice K. Nyambe wrote that, “Going forward, we would like to urge government to make the process of drafting the Bill on Lifestyle Audit a highly consultative one that will take the views – both positive and negative – of all stakeholders…. We are confident that all stakeholders will be motivated by the wider good that will come from enacting legislation on lifestyle audit, and that ultimately, we will have another avenue for addressing the corruption problem that continues to affect us as a country.” We hope government will heed the advice and ensure that there is consensus on the possible enactment of the legislation on lifestyle audits.

Therefore, the lifestyle audits should not be seen as a replacement of existing mechanisms that are aimed at fighting graft, corruption and generally abuse of authority. Instead, it must be used to compliment the efforts already being used. Some of the measures already in practice, such as the declaration of assets and liabilities can be the foundation upon which to base the audits in public and civil service.

Allow me to end with a quote from Musa Mwenya who once stated that, “It is immoral for public officials to live lavish lives when they should be serving the poor people. It is extremely worrying when a lot of luxury cars on the roads are driven by those in public office and when public officials are the biggest buyers in most night clubs.” For today I will end here; it’s Au revoir, from EBP.

