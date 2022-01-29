Tourism: a two-edged sword?

[By Chanda Penda]

Not only is tourism one of the most powerful industries globally due to the huge financial turnovers it brings, but also owing to its lasting impact on both the sending and receiving societies.

In relation to this, Dean MacCannell rightly compared a touristic experience to theatre in the essence of its architecture, having front stages and a backstage. Essentially, the front stage is the façade that host societies or sites present to the tourist, while the backstage is the reality side of those societies or the players. In like manner, it would also be essential to further compare tourism and theatre regarding their promotion of globalisation in society.

Notably, among the many important theorisations in tourism, there are two theories with antagonistic arguments. One is that tourism promotes the tourist attractions (sites), while the other disposition is that touristic activities harm the site, especially sacred sites (Lowenthal 1998). The former argues that the activities promote a site’s worldwide visibility and significance, whereas the latter argues that tourism desacralises the sacred site.

It is important here to take note of the paradox of different ‘lightings’ on the same ‘theatrical stage’ – heritage and modernisation. This article highlights the role of tourism in development and overall societal transformation in relation to cultural heritage. My inclination is that tourism should be promoted because, besides economic development, it encourages cohesion, tolerance and world peace.

One important view is that tourism, as migration in general, has the potential to cause harm to heritage. In her study conducted in two Filipino cities Baguio and Batad, Rochelle (2016) concludes that tourism is a threat to cultural heritage as tourists always want culture to be presented to them like a comodity in order to fulfil their demand for the supply. As a result, pressure is put on the host community to curate their presentations and make them appealing for the consumption of the tourists. Moreover, another survey by Steele-Prohaska states that “[t]he greatest threat to heritage sites is from human beings: pollution, vandalism, poor restorations, sewage, war, and most of all poorly planned and developed mass tourism.” Through history, this had been proven by societal experience long before institutionalisation of anthropology. It was partly against this background that the policy of Splendid Isolation of the nineteenth century was perpetrated by the British Crown to prevent interactions between mainland Europeans and Britons. This was a precaution to prevent the British people from revolting against the Crown in case they were motivated by the French insurrectionists.

Subsequently, touristic activities are said to have a modernising effect on society following interactions between tourists and host communities. Due to influx of tourists, facilities and institutions are developed to manage tourism. As observed by my former professor Tamas Régi “[a]s tourism expands, existing institutions are transformed and new ones created.” A diagnosis by MacCannell highlights that “… modern society hides its firm resolve to establish itself on a worldwide base.… Modern values are transcending the old divisions between the Communist East and the Capitalist West and between the “developed” and “third” worlds.” Thus, the term tourism is becoming increasingly synonymous with modernisation.

Meanwhile, some scholars demonstrate statistically how the tourism industry has grown over the years and impacted positively on host economies. An illustration from wider society is how the usage of English, French, German, Spanish and Chinese have spread these languages beyond their natal borders. The same is true for religion; those religions with readily accessible texts, sacra or monuments have been spread far and wide to become a global heritage of all peoples. Thus, exposure of such legacies through tourism increases cohesion, tolerance and world peace. In addition, international financial assistance by the United Nations Organisation is guaranteed only for those properties which are accessible for the public. Article 20 of the UNESCO General Conference addresses the subject of tourism in this regard.

In as much as tourists contribute to the spread of knowledge about the existence of cutural heritage sites, they also influence social change in both the sending and receving communities. Although others maintain that tourism poses a threat to sites, I argue that it in fact promotes the sites and their appreciation by more people on a global scale. Consequently, the respective heritage will neither die down nor be thrown into oblivion. Any perceived threat to heritage can be strategically minimised or leveraged through implementation of inclusive programmes (Bruner 2001). Therefore, tourism promotes heritage beyond regional borders and, at the same time, stirs modernisation of societies – this heritage also contributes to modernisation as it impacts other societies.

The author is a cultural heritage researcher and consultant. Send comment to: chandapenda@gmail.com, Phone +260 979 443150.