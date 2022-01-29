Unity of purpose critical for us to deliver development, says HH

WORK to reunite this country, President Hakainde Hichilema has appealed to the Church.

Speaking when he attended service at Kamwala SDA church in Lusaka, President Hichilema said he desired to support the body of Christ “in its totality”.

“I am very delighted to be here. It’s looking beautiful from the last time I was here, a lot of good work has gone into making the house of God this good…I shall not say much but just to say our appreciation to the church through you and the leadership of this church, our church for allowing us to worship with you this morning. We are desirous of supporting the body of Christ in its totality in our country,” President Hichilema said.

He noted that the body of Christ was one though people pray on different days but to one God.

President Hichilema asked the Church to guide the nation to work and live within the teachings of Jesus Christ.

“Please, work to unite this country within a democratic environment, work to unite this country…maybe I should say to reunite this country because that platform of unity, unity of purpose is critical for us to deliver development for our people, God’s people,” he said.

President Hichilema said he would look up to the church every now and then to guide his team spiritually and also bringing Zambians together.

He said development was crucial across the country and he was glad that the Church recognised some of the works the UPND government was doing.

“This is just the beginning. There is a lot more coming, for example, the enhanced CDF has gone to all the Constituencies of Zambia; no segregation at all, so we cherish the support to serving God’s people. Please continue praying for us, remember, we too pray for you because your role is noble and can also be difficult,” said President Hichilema before he sung a song.