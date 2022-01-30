Actualise operations of the Public Protector

Good governance activist Brebner Changala says the Public Protector is the only government wing that can fight corruption in the country.
Changala adds that for as long as the operation of that office is not actualised, corruption in the new government will also not be checked.
“I have to give you a good example. We have a fertiliser scandal which the Executive does not want to discuss because they are part of the scam. Now if the Public Protector was functional, I know that scam would have received due attention. The Anti-Corruption Commission, ask them whether they are looking into the fertiliser scam! Go to DEC (Drug Enforcement Commission), ask them whether they have even moved an inch towards the fertiliser scam? Go to the Zambia Police; worse still because they are looking at who is behind this scam, what are the connections to the powers that be? And that is problem number one, and that’s where the tragedy comes in,” says Changala. “Without a public protector, then President Hichilema is going to do it on the basis of a good man. And this country does not need good men. It needs good laws and strong institutions. Good laws and good institutions, that is what we want. Not good men. Those good men can go to church. The fight against corruption should not only have a political will, it must also have strong laws and strong institutions. It must not be only about good men versus bad men or bad women. It is the laws that control the dignity of any ambition to fight the scourge of corruption. Public Protector is the only tool to fight corruption and they are free from the Executive because this corruption mainly is in the arm of the Executive. I know it is also in the Judiciary, it is also in the Legislature. But the main players are the Executive because they control the pace; they control the treasury and is a honey that has been attracting the bees.”
Changala’s plea is valid and timely.
Alexis de Tocqueville once advised that, “If, in short, you are of the opinion that the principal object of government is not to confer the greatest possible glory upon the body of the nation, but to ensure the greatest enjoyment and to avoid the most misery to each of the individuals who compose it – if such be your desire, then equalise the conditions of men and establish democratic institutions.”
While William O. Douglas noted that, “It is procedure that spells much of the difference between rule of law and rule by whim or caprice.”
Unless this past, present and future corruption fight as espoused by Hakainde is a smokescreen, the new dawn must get serious and operationalise at law, fully fund and equip the Public Protector with required human personal. The Public Protector is a creation of our Constitution. What is missing now is an Act of parliament to make the institution functional. We recall the PF, maybe out of fear, even attempted annihilating the institution through the infamous constitution (Amendment) bill number 10 of 2019.
Short of actualising the Public Protector we are running in circles and the corruption fight becomes just political rhetoric not worth sloganeering anymore! You cannot claim your focus is on the economy but you don’t want to fix the leakages! Unless the focus is building an exclusive economy! The UPND was committed to making the Office of Public Protector functional. What has happened now? Is Hakainde scared of being controlled – put in check – by the law? Has he been swiftly poisoned by the presidency? What’s wrong with State House? Why are we finding it hard, to a point of taboo, strengthening institutions of governance?
Truth be told, no corruption will be fought through weak and the Executive controlled ACC, DEC and Zambia Police Service. Our only chance is with a truly independent Public Protector who also enjoys security of tenure. This is the only office or organ of the state that can investigate and interview a sitting minister without seeking permission from the President. Is this what Hakainde is suddenly scared of? Why is the new dawn procrastinating on “very” important issues?
Like Brebner has already pointed out, Hakinde’s government seems to be granting favours to their personal and business associates while singing the anti-corruption song. The fertiliser supply saga has been trivialised by Hakainde’s government, yet it is a serious scandal for which the supplier should have been penalised. Is it because one of the suppliers is Hakainde’s associate? This is just one example of the many fishy decisions and activities already going on in the new dawn government.
If indeed Hakainde and his colleagues are committed to fighting corruption, let them actualise the operations of the Office of Public Protector. The other institutions mentioned above have no capacity to fight corruption because all their supervisors are direct appointees of the President and have no security of tenure. They are at the mercy of the appointing authority. In fact, most of them are accomplices in this grand corruption which occurs in every administration. No wonder today most of them are being told off by those they are investigating from the PF regime. They know each other’s crimes, so PF members feel betrayed by people they communed with in corrupt acts. These are institutions that became moribund in the face of corruption and only become active after a change of government to save face. So, does anyone expect such institutions to fight corruption?
As Joe Biden aptly puts it, “Fighting corruption is not just good governance. It’s self-defence. It’s patriotism.”
