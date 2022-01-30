An attitude of gratitude

[By Pastor William F Kumuyi]

This people have I formed for myself; they shall shew forth my praise (Isaiah 43:21 KJV).

Praise is the expression of approval or admiration for someone or something. In this context, praise is the expression of respect and gratitude to God for His love towards us. Worship is more than just songs of praises; it is a lifestyle. Although we express ourselves most times in psalms, hymns and spiritual songs, we must be conscious of the fact that our lives must constantly reflect the words of our mouth.

There are so many things to be grateful for: first and foremost, the reason you’re alive till this very moment is not your alarm clock. It is because God counted you worthy to see today; that’s why He breathed the breath of life into your nostrils. Also, you look around you and observe what God has helped you achieve: spiritually, physically, mentally, career-wise, maritally, and in other ways. You know within yourself that you couldn’t have done half of it, if it was all down to your will or power.

Furthermore, those little things that look insignificant are what you should be grateful for the most. You were late for work and as you hurried to the bus stop, you muttered a prayer for a bus and one showed up exactly as you get there. That is not a coincidence. You needed money to pay for something urgent and a credit alert at that very minute that is just sufficient to clear your bills. That’s God in action!

You know that feeling of awe and amazement you have when something you have written off and accepted won’t work turned around in your favour when you least expected? That’s GOD!

Are you indifferent to worship because you haven’t seen any ‘big’ miracle? Why don’t you pause, reflect and think deeply about how God saw you through the previous year, as the songwriter said, “… it will surprise you what the Lord has done.” You should join us in worship live with Bob Fitts during the first edition of the Global Crusade for the year 2022. It is dubbed Total Freedom Through Faith in Christ and will run from January 27 to 31, 2022. You can join the livestream on the Deeper Christian Life Ministry – HQ Facebook at 19:30 from the first to the last day.

In the meantime, start praising God from this very minute. Most importantly, let it become a part of your lifestyle.

The author is the General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry. Send comment to: eunicekashimbaa@gmail.com