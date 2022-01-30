Fix economy, not monotonously reminding us of PF – Siabutuba

TIME is not on our side, Partner Siabutuba has warned the UPND government.

The Youth Development Organisation executive director also said, “we now want court trials and convictions on the allegations”.

“Whilst in the opposition, UPND demonstrated how PF run down the economy and convinced all of us on how Bally will fix it,” he said. “On that basis, the Zambian people overwhelmingly gave the UPND mandate to reconstruct the broken down economy and we don’t want to monotonously be reminded of the issues we already know about. Let’s move to implementing solutions now. Time is not on our side.”

Siabutuba said the country must now move the fight against corruption from political platforms to the courts of law.

In an interview, Siabutuba said it was high time that investigative wings probed and prosecuted wrongdoers.

“Let’s now move the fight against corruption from political platforms to the courts of law. The UPND government has set the stage for the fight against corruption. We are calling on the investigative wings to do their job of investigating and prosecuting corruption without interference from the Executive,” he said. “This in itself is good enough for the ACC (Anti-Corruption Commission), DEC (Drug Enforcement Commission), police and other state agencies to move in without having the President and his ministers belabouring the point.”

Siabutuba noted the seemingly endless effort by the UPND leaders to continue reminding Zambians that PF leaders while in government were involved in so much corruption.

“I think Zambians are fully aware and this is why they booted PF out of power in August 2021 so that UPND can fix the mess,” he said. “Instead of convicting alleged corruption suspects by word of mouth, let ACC, DEC and police investigate and prosecute those involved in the courts of law. UPND leaders should now concentrate on finding solutions on the many economic and social challenges the Zambians are facing.”

Siabutuba said the point on whether or not the former government officials in the PF were involved in so much corruption had been clearly made.

“Investigative wings have been given enough political will to do their job professionally. I think this is clear too. We now want court trials and convictions on the allegations,” demanded Siabutuba.