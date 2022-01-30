HH has set the bar on future party politics

[By Gunston Chola Snr]

CADRES are known to be the ‘gate man’ for any political party and their diminishing influence could only mean a fresh political dispensation.

And President Hakainde Hichilema has taken an extremely serious step in debunking the mythical influence of cadres on party politics in Zambia that has a future bearing. The President has not shied from condemning dastard conduct of the party cadres regardless of which party they belong. He has equally instructed the police to act decisively to stem such unruly behaviour.

Recently on a tour of markets in Kabwata, the President questioned the presence of so many police men and women to protect one individual when they failed to protect the people. His ire followed the beating up of a government officer in Kasama and other pockets of hooliganism reportedly committed by UPND cadres. Three hefty looking young men could be seen on video insulting the establishment.

Cadres have existed as youth wings for various political parties from the time of independence struggle to date. United National Independence Party (UNIP) had a vibrant youth wing; the Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD) created one and so was the Patriotic Front (PF).

The intentions were noble. As pioneer youth wings UNIP used them to carry out clandestine deeds, of sabotage, because of their agility, headstrong and fearless. Authorities could not easily identify them. It was a dreaded group.

At Independence the youths were as hopeful of the future as their doyens. They had everything and openings were available to some. However, as Dr Kenneth Kaunda’s socialist drive hit a brick wall in the 70s and 80s with the scarcity of commodities and deteriorating services, and hardly anything to share, the youth wing developed fresh ideas of eating from the people. Vigilantes came on the scene to enforce the UNIP motto of fire and to protect Dr Kaunda from any criticism.

UNIP mulilo uwaikatako apya (UNIP is fire and whoever touches it burns) and it pays to belong to UNIP were the catch words. One could not board a bus or sell in the market if they couldn’t produce a UNIP card. They were in the forefront to control lines whereever appeared a semblance of essential commodities (name that was given to things like cooking oil, mealie meal and sugar), which were perpetually in short supply.

Life became a living hell for the citizens. The cruelty experienced and inflicted only served to sever and limit the UNIP influence and deliver the population in the hands of MMD and Dr Fredrick Chiluba such that when agitation for a return to multiparty politics began the wick had already been stoked. The excesses of MMD were nothing compared to UNIP vigilantes and later of the PF; granted that there were die-hards in MMD but they were not terrorising the people on the level of PF owing to the seriousness of the party leadership.

In the guest for survival, UPND created a rival group to counter the marauding youths of the ruling party. PF brought in the concept of commanders and weapons of war. In order to ensure party victory and popularity, PF ferried these cadres everywhere there was a by-election. They reached a level of terror and notoriety and a feeling of dependence. They began to dictate to the authorities and government was impotent to refuse their demands. Police who tried to put an end to their excesses were retired in national interest.

They had an ally in President Lungu who went further to praise them. They received state protection. They were given police uniforms and arms. Literally they were a law unto themselves. And their colleagues in UPND were forced to fight back. It was a terrifying period for one to become president but the nation has to have a leader.

And Zambians made a choice. On August 12, 2021 they shrilly spoke, and against all expectations and to the disappointment of PF and then president Edgar Lungu who promised to handover the presidency to himself. On 24th August, Mr Lungu handed over the instruments of power to his arch enemy Hakainde Hichilema at Heroes Stadium.

Very few people paid attention to the new president, but they applauded, when he strongly spoke against cadreism and promised to end it. Many thought he was merely thinking aloud. But HH could not have just spent 20 years in opposition without reflecting on the evils cadreism had evolved.

Under President Lungu PF cadres were uncontrollable. They had become loose cannons and more powerful than the president himself. They controlled state machinery. Police, even the Inspector General himself, seemingly took instructions from them. They beat government officers in their offices without a reaction from powers that be. Many ministers were too afraid to react when a cadre farted or coughed. They became real estate dealers and could partition and allocate any land they wanted. It was like reliving the memories of the famous sing song chairmen under UNIP.

They were the law at the markets and bus stops. They fined erring bus drivers and operators pandered to their dictates. They directed routes, which buses must be loaded, and at a fee. They took levies and councils would dare to intervene.

And because it had become a new normal, according to president Lungu, that ubomba mwibala eat from the shamba, Zambia became the provider to the few belonging to the cardless party. Contracts went to the cadres who received millions for doing no work.

As President Hichilema decapitates the all-powerful cadres (won’t call them youths as some are decent), what is the way forward for politicians who can only win elections by creating fear in the electorate?

The Kabwata by-election has become a fine example in the new dispensation. People are going normally in their daily activities oblivious of the canvassing around them. The residents of Kabwata are receiving the messages and reminiscing about them without fear of a panga or machete hitting them. They have an opportunity to choose a worth representative.

President Hichilema has, by doing away with cadreism, set Zambia on a party-less political path. The prevalence of cadreism made it impossible for the public to listen to a different view no matter how reasonable they provided an argument. People were always coerced to belong to a party to be able to receive a preferential treatment.

It is worth noting that by taking this strong stance against cadreism, President Hichilema has opened the UPND to a wider spectrum. Bus drivers who were forced to delve into their daily takings to oil the palms of a cadre will not forget his kind gesture and return to servitude. The marketeer whose earnings went to enrich a PF cadre is now able to count his or earnings and plan for tomorrow, and will always remember who has provided the extra bourse. The traveller who was insulted and prevented to donate to that uncouth and degenerate individual knows who has restored his comfort. The civil servant who was controlled by an outsider in the name of the party is obviously overjoyed by the President’s stand.

It’s therefore not possible that the people who have tasted freedom can in such a short period vote, let alone, elect into office a president or a party that might revert them into enslavement and insults again. Clearly, the President has unshackled Zambia and as New Hope MMD President Dr Nevers Mumba put it at a rally in Kabwata, it’s too early to forget the atrocities of PF. Theirs is a long-term imprisonment.

President Hichilema has set the bar for those planning to rule Zambia that the freedoms they promise to bring to the people will determine their chances. Gone are politics of fear but of promises and prosperity.

The author is an Elder at Restoration Apostolic Pentecostal Church International, former MP for Chitambo, former minister in the Mwanawasa government, former diplomat and former Time of Zambia deputy editor-in-chief. Send comment to: +260 966 783383.