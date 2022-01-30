Judge vacates order joining Euro Africa Kalengwa Mine to judicial review

THE Euro Africa Kalengwa Mine Limited has lost a bid to join a case for Kalengwa Processing Zone Limited on licensing of a contentious mine.

This is in a matter where Kalengwa Processing Zone Limited applied for leave to commence judicial review of the decision of the mining licencing committee to terminate its large-scale exploration licence no. 24401-HQ-LEL.

It was seeking a declaration that the decision of the committee to terminate its licence and reinstate Euro Africa Kalengwa Mine Limited’s licence no. 8584-HQ-LEL was illegal and procedurally improper.

Kalengwa Processing Zone Limited had applied for leave to commence judicial review and it was granted ex-parte on September 6, 2021.

Euro Africa Kalengwa Mine was then added to the case as an interested party through an ex-parte order of October 21, 2021 and it proceeded to apply to court to discharge the leave for judicial review.

Before the application could be heard, Kalengwa Processing filed summons to discharge the order for joinder of Euro Africa Kalengwa Mine.

Kalengwa Processing argued that the ex-parte order for joinder obtained by Euro Africa Kalengwa Mine was done irregularly, in bad faith and with misrepresentation of material facts.

It stated that Euro Africa, being a company with separate interest to protect did not have interest to be joined to the proceedings relating to the decision of the Mining Licensing Committee.

Kalengwa Processing stated that Euro Africa could not be said to have either a legal right or an equitable right relating to its exploration licence No.24401-HQ-LEL.

But Euro Africa Kalengwa Mine director Davis Mwanamoya argued that Kalengwa Processing Zone had lamentably failed to comprehend that the matter was prematurely before court as it had approached court for reliefs that included a stay of the decision of the licencing committee pending appeal to the minister, an alien procedure.

Mwanamoya argued that a party interested in a matter or that was likely to be affected by any decision of court was within its rights to be heard.

“In the skeleton arguments, it was submitted that the interested party (Euro Africa Kalengwa Mine) is the holder of large-scale exploration licence 8584-HQ-LEL. The reinstatement of the said mining licence is the bone of contention in the application for judicial review and by virtue of which the interested party sought to join the proceedings,” reads the ruling. “It was further argued that it is rather disingenuous of the applicant (Kalengwa Processing) to claim that the interested party has a separate interest to protect when they were aware of the fact that the interested party is the holder of the mining licence which the applicant in effect seeks to have cancelled and further that the interested party already has an injunction subsisting against the applicant over the same area which the applicant seeks to circumvent by virtue of these proceedings.”

In her ruling, justice Mwaka Mikalile vacated the ex parte order to join Euro Africa for irregularity.

She said she understood why Kalengwa Processing made the application.

She noted that the order joining Euro Africa was granted ex parte with no accompanying date for inter partes hearing.

“It is only fair, therefore, that the application is considered despite being made pursuant to an inapplicable provision. After all, I am here being called upon to determine the propriety of the ex parte order,” she said.

Judge Mikalile noted that Euro Africa was joined to the proceedings on the strength of Order 53 Rule 9(1).

She said the provision empowered the court to hear a proper person who desires to be heard in opposition to the application for judicial review.

Judge Mikalile said the provision does not empower the court to make a non-joinder order as was done in the case.

“In any case, as was rightly submitted by the applicant, the proceedings to which the interested party was joined are challenging the decision of 26th July 2021 of the Mining Licencing Committee to terminate the applicant’s licence,” judge Mikalile said. “It is the respondent’s decision regarding applicant’s mining rights that is being questioned. I therefore tend to agree with the applicant that the interested party does not have clear interest in the matter. The interested party was after all not a party to the making of the decision/action in contention.”

Judge Mikalile noted that Euro Africa belaboured to justify its presence but she agreed with the argument that in its attempt to do so, he had brought in extraneous matters that do not relate to the committee’s decision.

She said judicial review was between the decision maker and the person affected by the decision of the decision maker.

Judge Mukalile said she agreed with the argument that a party could not be joined to proceedings on the mere basis that the said party was likely to be affected by a decision of the court.

She said order 53/14/24 referred to by Euro Africa to aid its argument that it had sufficient interest in the matter was otiose.

“That provision relates to a person seeking to take out judicial review proceedings. It is the applicant applying for judicial review that must satisfy court as to his interest in the matter to which the application relates. The provision has nothing to do with the person seeking to join the proceedings as is the case with the interested party,” judge Mikalile said. “It is quite obvious that the interested party’s major interest herein is to see to it that this matter does not go any further.”

Judge Mikalike said Euro Africa’s application was not tenable because even if she determined that it was a proper person to be heard, it would only be able to present arguments at the hearing of the substantive application.

“It cannot be heard at leave stage,” judge Mikalile said.

She said the order to join Euro Africa was irregular and agreed with Kalengwa Processing that the former had no sufficient interest in the matter.

“Having found that the ex parte order of joiner was irregular, I do hereby vacate it as prayed with costs. Consequently, the application to discharge the order granting leave has no legs to stand on,” said judge Mikalile.