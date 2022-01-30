Mpulungu man gets 30 years jail for chopping off albino brother’s hand

[By Kelvin Siabana in Kasama]

THE Kasama High Court has sentenced a 22-year-old peasant farmer of Mpulungu to 30 years imprisonment with hard labour for chopping off the right arm of his 12-year-old albino biological brother.

The court found Giant Simpungwe of Chizunguko guilty of all the accounts he was charged with.

Facts before court were that Simpungwe on September 1, 2021, while at home alone, intentionally cut off the arm of his little brother using a machete and an axe which made him to bleed badly.

After his young brother screamed and cried uncontrollably, he bolted but the public apprehended him and took him to the police where he was arrested.

In this matter, Simpungwe was charged with acts intended to cause grievous body harm.

When all the charges were read to Simpungwe, he admitted, stating that he did not know what he was doing when he committed the crime.

In mitigation, Simpungwe pleaded for the court’s maximum leniency as he had two wives and two children.

He said if sent to prison, his wives and children would suffer because there was no one to take care of them.

He said the court should consider his plea because he did not waste the court’s by voluntarily admitting to his acts.

But Ndola High Court judge Mary Mulanda, who was sitting in Kasama threw out the convict’s plea.

Judge Mulanda sentenced Simpungwe accordingly in order to deter others from committing similar crimes.

After the verdict was pronounced, Simpungwe wept.