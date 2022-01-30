NAPSA TO SPEND $3M ON GOLF COURSE

NAPSA intends to rehabilitate the 18-hole historical Livingstone Golf Club to a tune of about US $3 million.

Speaking when labour minister Brenda Tambatamba toured the 1908 golf club on Friday, NAPSA managing director Yollard Kachinda said the authority could not build an 18-hole golf course at its Radisson Blue Livingstone Resort due to environmental issues and opted to build a small nine-hole course.

“The project has a dollar account; we have considered partnering with the Livingstone Golf Club to develop the project. Our hotel can host tournaments, and in this way, we can raise funds,” said Kachinda. “Tiger Woods would be happy to come and play here instead of the 9-hole golf course at the resort.”

The golf club once rehabilitated will offer sports services to clients of the Radisson Blue Livingstone Resort being constructed on the banks of the Zambezi River.

He added that the project idea would be tabled before the NAPSA board where its business returns would be tabled.

And Mwenya Kyamulanda who is NAPSA’s director of investments said the cost of the golf course was already taken care of in the resort construction budget which was at $97.3 million when the construction commenced in 2020.

“This is one of the oldest golf clubs in Zambia. It is a national monument and we have a budget of about US $2 to US$3 million for its upgrade,” said Kyamulanda.

NAPSA has already obtained a lease with the council of up to 14 years for its investments into the completion of the Livingstone Modern

Market and the state-of-the-art Inter-City Bus Terminal which will operate on airport-like system to handle passengers.