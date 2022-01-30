No sugar, cooking oil for Katombora juvenile offenders

[By Edwin Mbulo in Kazungula]

JUVENILES at Katombora Reformatory School are eating food without cooking oil and rice breakfast without sugar, home affairs minister Jack Mwiimbu has been informed.

Meanwhile, Mwiimbu says Zambia Police did not need armoured cars that were procured by the PF regime.

“You can’t police communities using armoured vehicles,” he noted.

Giving a status report, reformatory superintendent Kennedy Sikaona informed Mwiimbu that there were 145 juvenile offenders and 36 adult male convicts.

He said the food balance was 285 kilogrammes of mealie meal, 7,792 kilogrammes of beans, 520 kgs of kapenta, 4,621 kgs of rice and 108 kgs of salt.

“Cooking oil nil, sugar nil,” he said.

Sikaona said seven juveniles wrote G7 exams and all had passed to G8.

He said four wrote GCE at Grade 12 and the highest had 11 points.

Sikaona added that there is need to uplift the Maluka Open Air Facility to decongest the Livingstone Correctional Facility.

But Mwiimbu was saddened by the none availability of sugar and cooking oil.

“I have noted one or two issues taking into account that we want to reform the juveniles. In terms of food you don’t have cooking oil and sugar?” he asked as Sikaona responded that “they take eat it dry”.

“They eat rice without sugar?” Mwiimbu asked further as Sikaona responded in the affirmative adding that: “we strive.”

The visibly disturbed Mwiimbu said: “That is punishment.”

“Let’s look at the welfare of the children because if we don’t they will be hardened. They must be looked after so that they reform,” Mwiimbu said.

He was informed that three Katombora Reformatory School juveniles are pursuing studies in law, education and natural science with the University of Zambia.

Four are with DAPP College doing primary education, four others are at Information

Communication University (ICU) and one at Nkrumah University.

And addressing the juveniles, Mwiimbu told them that he would buy sugar and cooking oil so that they have a good diet.

He also advised the Zambia Correctional Services to partner with the private sector to put up a lodge or hotel by the banks of the Zambezi River a few metres from the facility.

Mwiimbu also urged engaging the Indian government to help in the agriculture sector of the facility as that country has offered to assist the government in agriculture.

Later addressing immigration, police, DEC, Correctional Services and National Registration officers at the Kazungula One-Border-Post, Mwiimbu said the new dawn administration’s interest was to redeem the image of the Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security.

“All of you I am aware that your status had gone down. Your relationship with the people had gone sour. I am happy that there is a change of attitude and people are happy with you,” he said. “When we talk of the rule of law we mean it…treat those seeking asylum humanly, treat refugees well. No one wants to be a refugee but please use the law to resolve things. For national registration officers please we don’t want you to get compromised and start giving NRCs to foreigners…we did not want people to be victimised, why should we do it now?”

Mwiimbu caused laughter when he said: “on a lighter note we will not separate families through transfers. Families were being destroyed because a husband was in Kazungula and the wife at Kasumbalesa. Things happen and children are being born!”

On transport challenges, Mwiimbu who was accompanied by his permanent secretary – administration Josephs Akafumba said it is impossible to police communities using armoured vehicles as this creates fear.

“We did not need armoured cars. You can’t police communities using armoured vehicles. We can buy cheap vehicles and motorcycles to help in policing the country,” said Mwiimbu.