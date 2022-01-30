Opposition should operate within legal confines – Tweenda

[By Noel Iyombwa]

A KATUBA youth, Cephas Tweenda, says opposition leaders offering checks and balances to government should do so within confines of the law.

Tweenda says they should offer checks and balances with responsibility, without malice and be mindful that Hakainde Hichilema is now the President.

“Summoning of some of the opposition leaders by the police is a sign that they are offering checks and balances as long as it has nothing to do with plundering national resources. But they should be mindful of what they say against government,” said Tweenda. “They must be careful because Mr Hichilema is no longer in opposition. He is the President of the country so he deserves respect. Remember, President Hichilema was summoned several times for offering checks and balances but he was within the confines of the law.”