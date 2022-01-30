PF member doesn’t think appointments of ministers’ spouses to boards nepotistic

PF MEMBER Chanoda Ngwira says he does not think the appointments of Likonge Makai to head the Rural Electrification Authority Board, Shesippie Banda Nzovu to Zesco and Nachilala Nkombo to Mulonga Water and Sewerage Company is any way a case of nepotism.

In a statement yesterday, Ngwira argued that the named individuals, though related to UPND ministers, were Zambians qualified for those roles given to each of them.

He further noted that the three officials were actually even overqualified for their new roles.

Likonge Makai is the wife to commerce, trade and industry minister Chipoka Mulenga while Shesippie Banda Nzovu is green economy minister Collins Nzovu and was appointed head of procurement at Zesco.

Nachilala, who has also been appointed board chairperson for Mulonga Water and Sewerage Company, is local government minister Garry Nkombo’s sister.

“Is this the case of nepotism? I don’t think so. The past few weeks, social media has had what I may call gossip regarding the appointment of the above named individuals who are ministers wives and sister in the case of Nachilala. First, it was an issue regards Ms Likonge Makai, who is the wife to minister Chipoka Mulenga, who was appointed as board chairperson for the Rural Electrification

Authority, then followed madam Shesippie Banda Nzovu, wife to minister Nzovu, who is head of procurement at Zesco. Finally and latest being the sister to minister Garry Nkombo who has been blessed with an appointment as board chairperson for Mulonga Water and Sewerage Company. Many have alleged that these appointments are a pure act of nepotism, others are of different views depending on their political affiliations and otherwise,” Ngwira said.

“Things interesting to note are these: are these individuals Zambians? Obviously they are and it is evident they are actually Zambians. Are they qualified for those roles given to each of them? From my findings, yes, they are; all of them, others are actually even overqualified for those roles…. Are they of a sound mind? Yes of course they are.”

Ngwira said there was need to have a change of mindset if Zambia was to develop collectively otherwise it would remain backward.

He noted that the main pre-requisites of a role in public office were obviously being Zambian, qualified and also to some extent being of sound mind, which the three officials were.

“Why I say so is simple; the main prerequisites of a role in public office are obviously being Zambian, being qualified and also to some extent being of sound mind. For me that is more important than who someone is married or related to, otherwise no one will be employed…Let me zero in on madam Shessipie Banda Nzovu, who happens to have been appointed as head of procurement at the power utility,” he said.

Ngwira noted that Shessipie was already working for Zesco as a senior procurement officer while her husband was one of the engineers at the same power utility before both were fired by the PF administration.

He said Shessipie understands the system having worked at Zesco before and her return should not raise a storm.

“I mean, they were already employees before the husband became businessman turned politician. What this means is that she has just been reinstated and promoted at a company she was with already. I care less whether she was fired on political grounds or not, that’s a different topic altogether. The matter here is she understands the system having been there before and above all, she is Zambian and qualified for the job…. I think that’s what it is,” Ngwira said.

“As for Madam Nachilala, it is in public domain that she is more than qualified for that job as board chair. I have known her as a person who has worked in different organisations to deal with environment, water issues too…I think she is Zambian as well as madam Makai at REA…I regret having looked at this matter from the lenses of those opposing this.”

Ngwira said the one Zambia One Nation motto should be the anchor for the country’s development.

“We shall not have qualified people in these offices if we are to look at who is related or married to who,” said Ngwira.