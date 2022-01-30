Silumbe urges Zambians to get title deeds for their lands

LEADERSHIP Movement president Richard Silumbe says Zambians should learn to value their own systems.

And Dr Silumbe says Leadership Movement wants Zambians to have real empowerment.

In an interview, Dr Silumbe said Zambians should stop looking down on their systems.

“As Leadership Movement, we want every Zambian who has a piece of land to own that land with title. We know that if the land is on title then it will have value. If a farmer has 500 hectares or one hectare which is on title, it means it is going to be of the same value as the land which is in Lusaka. Let’s put value to our land by putting it on title. We have to change our mindset of looking down on our systems,” he said.

Dr Silumbe said his party would continue encouraging farmers to invest on their land.

“We want the farmers to put their land on title and continue investing on their land. That is the type of revolution that the Leadership Movement is bringing into action. We want our farmers to grow bigger and better. We want to support them with the kind of assets that they have so that their land can have value as the land in Lusaka. We don’t want subsistence farmers to continue for 30 years,” he said.

Dr Silumbe said farmers should graduate from the government’s Farmer Input Support programme.

“We Zambians are still living as if we are still under colonialism where somebody has 1000 hectares but cannot even afford to buy a bag of seed or bag of fertiliser. This is the scenario we want to change as Leadership Movement. We want the people of Zambia, Eastern Province inclusive, to own land with title deeds,” he said.

And Dr Silumbe said Zambians need real empowerment and not to always wait for government to buy their produce.

“We want real empowerment and not the kind of empowerment we see where people are always lining up for one bag of fertiliser from government, a bag of seed from government and always waiting upon government to buy their produce and yet they don’t even pay them for months, that is not development,” he said.

Dr Silumbe said if people in rural areas were empowered, rural-urban migration could reduce.

He said land was expensive in Lusaka because much of it had been bought by foreigners who have put it on title and selling it in smaller pieces.

Dr Silumbe said the privileges given to few people who have put their land on title should be extended to all people.

He said with title deeds, farmers could access loans and use them as collateral.

Dr Silumbe said the type of empowerment that his party was advocating for was undertaken in America and that it improved the status of the people.

“Here in Zambia, what we do, we only empower foreigners. When a foreigner comes, buy a piece of land from a Zambian at a give away price then the foreigner gets title deeds. Once they do that the land becomes of value. We want the same privileges to be given to Zambians,” he said.

Dr Silumbe said land empowerment was one of the four pillars that his party focuses on.