We’re on chopping board if things had gone PF way – Sikaona

[By Edwin Mbulo in Kazungula]

ZAMBIA Correctional Services assistant commissioner Kennedy Sikaona has told home affairs minister Jack Mwiimbu that juveniles and officers at Katombora Reformatory voted for President Hakainde Hichilema.

Sikaona, who is the Reformatory School superintendent, charged that their lives were on a “chopping board” because inmates voted against the then ruling Patriotic Front.

“The lads gave the UPND and HH a good vote on August 12, 2021. We and the lads gave a good vote and we were on the chopping board if things had gone the other way round,” said Sikaona.

And addressing Katombora Reformatory School juveniles, Mwiimbu also thanked the juvenile detainees for their vote on August 12, 2021.

He told the juveniles that in accordance with the reformatory school motto there was hope with everything with the help of God.

Mwiimbu informed the youngsters that they have not been abandoned despite them offending society.

“That is why we as government are taking keen interest in you our children. We know that you offended society, but every person errs. You have admitted that you want to be given another opportunity by going to school so that when you finish you can begin a new life. We will give you all the support and the tools so that you can learn skills. There is nobody who does not error. So don’t think that since you did something we have neglected you. You are our children please concentrate on education. Education is an equaliser. Once you are educated you can be anything in life,” he said. “Are you not aware that even President Hakainde was in Mukobeko at one time? He came out and now he is the President. Just know that it (their detention) is not the end of life. It’s just the beginning of life. So stay well.” Mwiimbu later toured a dormitory and kitchen that was gutted in April 2021 and is yet to be rehabilitated.

Meanwhile, home affairs permanent secretary – administration Josephs Akafumba advised the juveniles not to give up.

He thanked them for voting for President Hichilema.

“I like your motto ‘With the help of God we shall rise again’. With the help of God everything is possible, that is what you are saying. Don’t give up,” urged Akafumba.