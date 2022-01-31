ZR last procured wagons in 1976, only 8 locomotives serviceable – Zulu

IT’S saddening that the Auditor General’s report reveals that Zambia Railways made questionable payments amounting to over K2.4 million, says Railway Workers Union of Zambia (RWUZ) president Nathan Zulu.

He says: “failure to collect rental income to the tune of K36 million and being owed over K162 million simply by not implementing the railway debt management policy is suicide for a company struggling with inadequate working capital and cash flow constraints.”

Zulu says Zambia Railways last procured wagons in 1976 and that out of 48 locomotives only eight are serviceable.

In a statement to The Mast, Zulu said the union had received the AG’s report on the accounts of parastatal bodies and other statutory institutions for the financial year ended 31st December, 2020 with profound concern and sadness.

“These issues brought to the fore purely speaks to the failure by the dissolved Zambia Railways board of directors to carry out its fiduciary duty of oversight coupled with the Zambia Railways management failure to adhere to processes and in some instance bordering on pure negligence,” he said. “The RWUZ is saddened that during the years under review, Zambia Railways made questionable payments amounting to over K1.4 million and overpayments of gratuities to the tune of K1 million and unauthorised payment of car maintenance allowance of K311,000. These payments were paid to management staff during a period when unionised employees were denied genuine conditions of service like notch increments for the past 10 years on account of financial constraints the company was said to be undergoing. This is a clear indictment that management was self-serving at the expense of the hard working unionised employees.”

Zulu said RWUZ was further concerned that Zambia Railways failed to meet budgets and key performance indicators resulting into losses.

He said this scenario has over the years deprived unionised employees through their union to adequately negotiate for meaningful salary and conditions of service in line with the food basket and inflation.

“The weakness in the management of receivables especially the non-remittance of statutory contributions and the failure to remit staff pension contributions are a big threat to the life of pensioners who are mostly unionised employees. The RWUZ in this regard implore the new dawn government to take keen interest in these matters in line with their social protection policy otherwise we foresee a recipe for non-payment of NAPSA and pensions in the future if this trajectory is not urgently addressed,” Zulu said.

He said it was alarming to note that despite Zambia Railways having a negative working capital of K663 million and poor current ratio of 0.1:1, it has a poor administration of estates in terms of collection of debt that would improve cash flow and liquidity problems.

“The failure to collect rental income to the tune of K36 million and being owed over K162 million simply by not implementing the ZRL debt management policy which requires the obtaining of bank guarantees from customers is suicide for a company struggling with inadequate working capital and cash flow constraints. This shows a weakness in the processes put in place to mitigate such serious omissions,” Zulu said. “The RWUZ agrees with the findings of the Auditor General in regards the state of the general operations of Zambia Railways. The derailments have increased from 207 in 2018 to 230 in 2020 in spite of the recommendations made in the Safety Report that has not been implemented that aimed at revising the track tolerance table, increase ballast on the track, interlacing of rotten sleepers at all crossing loops with concrete sleepers coupled with replacement of skidded rails, rotten hard wood sleepers and cracked wing walls. This is further impacted with the failure to maintain assets in locomotives and wagons. It should be noted that wagons were last replaced in 1976 whilst at the cancellation of the Government and Railway Systems of Zambia concession in 2012, Zambia Railways inherited a serviceable fleet of 48 locomotives and as of today only eight are serviceable. This sad state of affairs is now beyond the Zambia Railways board of directors and the Zambia Railways management. This needs urgent government attention.”

Zulu said Zambia Railways in its current form would not meet its core mandate of being the country’s desired and sought for transport and logistics company and deliver shareholder value unless until the government embarks on recapitalisation of what he termed the sleeping giant this year.

He wondered how ZR continues with a rail track that is giving only 15 to 20km per hour and some of its equipment is over 50 years old.

Zulu indicated that the RWUZ is saddened that despite several appeals to both the ZRL board of directors and management to consider giving land at an affordable cost to employees, the company is mute on the issue.

“This is rather demotivating to the unionised employees when the Auditor General is making findings where Zambia Railways land is being encroached and irregular sub divisions and sale thereof is being allowed and benefiting only non-employees,” he said. “…the RWUZ stands ready to make presentations to government agencies in regards to the productivity incentive allowance which has been termed as being paid irregularly. It should be noted that a dispute was declared in 2019 in regards with this condition of service as there is contention from the union that this allowance speaks to production and was agreed as such until a directive from Industrial Development Corporation proposed that it be linked to profit. As no agreement has been entered to by the joint industrial council, it follows thereof that the allowance be paid in the spirit in which the clause was made. As alluded, the RWUZ stands ready to submit on this audit query if called upon.”

Zulu appealed to transport and logistics minister Frank Tayali to urgently constitute the ZR board of directors to mitigate the prevailing situation where the union and management have not started salary negotiations because the management team has no mandate from the board.

“This state of affairs is making our members anxious especially that the collective agreement pertaining to salaries ended on 31st December, 2021. With the prevailing economic climate, a delayed negotiation is quite frustrating and demotivating at a time when Zambia Railways needs a genuinely motivated, innovative and greased staff ready to deliver,” said Zulu.