Katombora should reform, not deform juveniles

According to the Cambridge dictionary, ‘reform’ means, “to make an improvement, especially by changing a person’s behaviour or the structure of something.”
To reform therefore simply means to restore someone’s good character; to help them realise that what they did was wrong, so they deserve another chance in society. It does not mean destroying someone’s character completely and reduce their chances of ever having hope for the future.
And juveniles at Katombora Reformatory School are eating food without cooking oil and rice for breakfast without sugar, home affairs minister Jack Mwiimbu has been informed.
Giving a status report, reformatory superintendent Kennedy Sikaona informed Mwiimbu that there were 145 juvenile offenders and 36 adult male convicts.
But Mwiimbu was saddened by the none availability of sugar and cooking oil.
“I have noted one or two issues taking into account that we want to reform the juveniles. In terms of food, you don’t have cooking oil and sugar? They eat rice without sugar?” asked the visibly disturbed Mwiimbu. “Let’s look at the welfare of the children because if we don’t, they will be hardened. They must be looked after so that they reform.”
Mwiimbu is right.
When Dr Kenneth Kaunda and his colleagues created a reformatory for juvenile offenders, they realised that these are human beings whose mental development was still in the process. They are growing and therefore are exposed to certain unfavourable situations that cause them to commit crimes. It is expected that once they are sent to the school, authorities there should remove that criminal mentality in them. It is not the job of officers at Katombora to turn these juveniles into hardcore criminals. And going by the report Jack received, it is clear that our reformatory school is not helping matters – that mandate to reform our children. It is somehow contributing to implanting children with hardcore minds through mistreatment of juvenile inmates. How can a juvenile eat rice without sugar or salt when the government should provide such? Here, we are talking about children who are still growing. Some of them could have even forgotten the reason they were sent there. They could have committed offences due to peer pressure or as a result of other juvenile activities.
Mistreatment of juveniles is certainly an abuse of their rights. It’s not helpful at all. If the rights of adult inmates could be respected, what about the juveniles?
As Jess Lair says, “Children are not things to be molded, but are people to be unfolded.”
And according to Anonymous, “Children are great imitators. So, give them something great to imitate.”
Lastly, authorities at Katombora should always realise that those children are in their hands to be modeled into reasonable human beings. They must insist on getting right – adequate – funding from the government to ensure these juveniles are well-catered for.
The Dalai Lama teaches us on how children thrive when he says, “Children whose homes have love and affection are better, healthier, normal and sturdy. Where children lack human affection and love, physical development is sometimes difficult, as is study. Children who had difficulties at an early age, growing under a lack of human love and affection, will find it difficult to show other humans love and compassion. And that’s a great tragedy, a great tragedy.”
The treatment they give these children and the words authorities, at Katombora Reformatory School, utter to them matter a lot in reforming or deforming them.
It is said that, “The power of words is that a life can be launched with as little as a single phrase, an uplifting word or an act of kindness. Think of the power we wield and the impact we can make if we become more intentional about encouraging our children. Our words are often the very things that help create future dreams. And sometimes those dreams are to be just like us.”
According to the Cambridge dictionary, ‘reform’ means, “to make an improvement, especially by changing a person’s behaviour or the structure of something.”
To reform therefore simply means to restore someone’s good character; to help them realise that what they did was wrong, so they deserve another chance in society. It does not mean destroying someone’s character completely and reduce their chances of ever having hope for the future.
And juveniles at Katombora Reformatory School are eating food without cooking oil and rice for breakfast without sugar, home affairs minister Jack Mwiimbu has been informed.
Giving a status report, reformatory superintendent Kennedy Sikaona informed Mwiimbu that there were 145 juvenile offenders and 36 adult male convicts.
But Mwiimbu was saddened by the none availability of sugar and cooking oil.
“I have noted one or two issues taking into account that we want to reform the juveniles. In terms of food, you don’t have cooking oil and sugar? They eat rice without sugar?” asked the visibly disturbed Mwiimbu. “Let’s look at the welfare of the children because if we don’t, they will be hardened. They must be looked after so that they reform.”
Mwiimbu is right.
When Dr Kenneth Kaunda and his colleagues created a reformatory for juvenile offenders, they realised that these are human beings whose mental development was still in the process. They are growing and therefore are exposed to certain unfavourable situations that cause them to commit crimes. It is expected that once they are sent to the school, authorities there should remove that criminal mentality in them. It is not the job of officers at Katombora to turn these juveniles into hardcore criminals. And going by the report Jack received, it is clear that our reformatory school is not helping matters – that mandate to reform our children. It is somehow contributing to implanting children with hardcore minds through mistreatment of juvenile inmates. How can a juvenile eat rice without sugar or salt when the government should provide such? Here, we are talking about children who are still growing. Some of them could have even forgotten the reason they were sent there. They could have committed offences due to peer pressure or as a result of other juvenile activities.
Mistreatment of juveniles is certainly an abuse of their rights. It’s not helpful at all. If the rights of adult inmates could be respected, what about the juveniles?
As Jess Lair says, “Children are not things to be molded, but are people to be unfolded.”
And according to Anonymous, “Children are great imitators. So, give them something great to imitate.”
Lastly, authorities at Katombora should always realise that those children are in their hands to be modeled into reasonable human beings. They must insist on getting right – adequate – funding from the government to ensure these juveniles are well-catered for.
The Dalai Lama teaches us on how children thrive when he says, “Children whose homes have love and affection are better, healthier, normal and sturdy. Where children lack human affection and love, physical development is sometimes difficult, as is study. Children who had difficulties at an early age, growing under a lack of human love and affection, will find it difficult to show other humans love and compassion. And that’s a great tragedy, a great tragedy.”
The treatment they give these children and the words authorities, at Katombora Reformatory School, utter to them matter a lot in reforming or deforming them.
It is said that, “The power of words is that a life can be launched with as little as a single phrase, an uplifting word or an act of kindness. Think of the power we wield and the impact we can make if we become more intentional about encouraging our children. Our words are often the very things that help create future dreams. And sometimes those dreams are to be just like us.”