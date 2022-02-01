Livingstone’s Forest of Faces, a world beyond

SOCIALIST PARTY president Dr Fred M’membe on July 4, 2020 told Ngawa Mumba in a Facebook message that: “art can help to contribute to a constructive national identity and pride; addressing cross-cultural and social differences through dialogue, impactful symbolism and shared experience, instead of confrontation and conflict.”

He went on to say that: “art is a way of expression, a way of joy, a way of making people understand things which can’t be done verbally.”

Last Saturday I decided to take an aimless walk which landed me at the Livingstone Civic Centre and the ‘Forest of Faces’ silently screamed at me to take a closer look at them and unwind in my unknown sorrows. The ‘Forest of Faces’ with splendid wooden sculptures dotted in the lawns of the Civic Centre near the Mayors Parlour courtesy of Destination Livingstone is strangely not known by many Livingstone residents, let alone marketed by the tourism agencies as well as the council which hosts them.

As Dr M’membe noted in 2020, art can enrich societies through diversity; reconciliation of contemporary or historically-rooted hostilities through shared memory and the revealing of common fundamental goals; balance between individualism, community and representational roles. The sculptures are all intelligently crafted by Mukuni village artists namely Edwin Mwinga, Francis Chileshe, Gabriel Kachinga, Mutemwa Mukelabai, Lawrence Sichikwela, Dennis Kulika, Masiye Masiye, Twanda Shamuyarira, and Kennedy Muuya. Other artists with works in the forest include Daniel Mukelanai, Kaiba Zyangwa, Freeton Matongo, Frederic Mwanza, Joseph Siatulwe, Bruno Siloka, Kennedy Balenga, Charles Mwanza, Justine Kandiana, Andrew Syamalenge, and John Siamutemba.

As I absorbed myself into the wooden art works I felt a sense of relief that I have never felt before as some birds perched in some ‘Forest of Faces’ shrubs sung various melodies. I ended up agreeing with Dr M’membe whom I would like through this article to invite to the ‘Forest of Faces’ that: “art has always been around in one form or another, helping mankind in the development of diverse activities and their outcomes.” I also agreed with Pablo Picasso who once said “Everything you can imagine is real.” Picasso made me also respect his view that: “Art is the lie that enables us to realise the truth.”

I also could not forget what Edgar Degas once said: “Art is not what you see, but what you make others see.”

Andre Syamalenge’s ‘The Big Five’ sculptor would mesmerise wildlife enthusiasts, while Justine Kandiana chose to exhibit the famous River god that rules the Victoria Falls and the Kariba Dam, the ‘Nyami-Nyami’.

For, romance one can turn to Masiye Masiye who has the ‘Bedroom Artist’ which talks of the beauty of a woman in the bedroom while historians keen on David Livingstone’s legacy can look at Bruno Siloka’s ‘David Livingstone’s meeting with chief Sichichele Mukuni’.

Before I left, I reflected on Dr M’membe’s statement that: “Art makes people optimistic about their future. Art can be used to help spread a message of inspiration, making people achieve great things in life. Art can be a form of communication between people, to focus on common issues for the betterment of humankind.”

As I left the forest, I realised that I was lost and had just found myself true to Thomas Merton’s words that, “Art enables us to find ourselves and lose ourselves at the same time.”

The ‘Forest of Faces’ is certainly a display of human creativity, love, affection, and intelligence.