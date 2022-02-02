M&E: Why it must be included in Zambia’s education system – Part 4

In Part 4 today, I am providing further reasons the Zambian education system needs to adopt monitoring and evaluation (M&E) as a mandatory taught subject at all levels – primary, secondary, tertiary and industry. Every organisation stands to benefit a great deal from a well-institutionalised M&E function. As a proven management tool, M&E gives organisations unique information that when utilised potently, institutional success points become obvious. Today, I am contending that M&E is both crucially and urgently needed for the entirety of our education system because it has optimum potential to enhance organisational transparency and accountability. Similarly, M&E can be useful to inform budget allocation processes and indeed in fighting corruption across the broader spectrum of all forms of work operation – public and private. It is these accolades associated with M&E that convinces me that every Zambian child and adult requires to possess vast M&E skills to discharge our work prudently in accordance with desired development results.

Good M&E functions promise enhanced transparency and accountability on the acquisition, distribution and utilisation of public resources. Governments are able to demonstrate to interested stakeholders the attainment of desired development results. A further viewpoint is that without strong accountability relationships, there would be minimal incentives to stimulate performance improvement by organisations and governments. However, for M&E to serve as an instrument of public transparency and accountability, dissemination channels such as regular stakeholders’ forums, reports and Internet should be used to increase the accessibility of M&E information produced by the systems for M&E. In many cases, key stakeholders such as civil society organisations (CSOs), non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and donors press governments to demonstrate how public resources are being utilised in relation to poverty reduction plans.

Governments may find such stakeholders’ demands problematic in the absence of well-functioning M&E. Thus, un-negotiated demand for M&E information by different stakeholders is the basis for a successful crusade towards meaningful accountability and transparency. That way, it is considered an effective approach to make those responsible for policy to account.

Consequently, M&E can be used as powerful platform for stakeholders to hold government and institutional leaders accountable for the mobilisation, allocation and utilisation of public resources. The donor community and taxpayers in aid-dependent poor countries like Zambia have limited means to hold to account those who allocate and manage donor resources (including locally generated resources), even when it is clear that such officials have incentives to enhance the wellbeing of the poor. In such cases, functioning M&E would provide performance-based incentives and enable donors and other stakeholders to overcome the challenges and learn what approaches were suitable for certain contexts.

Further, when information from M&E is used properly, internally and externally based stakeholders will have a clear appreciation of policies, projects and programmes statuses. As a result, there could be increased popular and political support arising from such a demonstration of positive development outcomes and engagements. Henceforth, while there may be risks associated with the implementation of results-based M&E such as organisational and political costs, there are crucial undesirable implications and risks in doing away with M&E functions. Thus, M&E skills are required in every institution.

Furthermore, budgets are the main instruments that are used to invest in poverty reduction programmes in developing countries and elsewhere. Thus, it is important that systems for M&E should collect complete budgetary data and information to inform other development interventions and decision-making processes. When M&E system findings and budget allocations are not integrated, it is difficult to make proper linkages between the intended outcomes of agencies and programmes and the budget classification. These challenges arise from lack of causal chain links between M&E and budget processes (inputs, activities, outputs, outcomes and impacts). One way to address this disconnect is to adopt a programme or objective-based budget classification. This is the same argument we make when linking M&E to all stages of a policy management cycle (develop policy and begin planning, prepare budget, implement and manage planned activities, monitor activities and account for expenditures, evaluate and audit, and review policy).

In addition, increasing cases of corruption are among the major hindrances to the development efforts of many aid-dependent poor countries such as Zambia. The resources that are supposed to be invested in transformational policies, projects and programmes that are targeted at reducing poverty and improving the welfare of the poor majority are sometimes mismanaged. Such corrupt practices are of concern not only to the stakeholders and citizens of developing countries, but to the international community as well. Therefore, because of this, many stakeholders have regarded M&E functions as important tools in the anti-corruption crusade. This kind of information tracking may lead those in charge of public resource management to avoid misapplication and focus on operatives that enhance human empowerment and development.

Given the above advancements, it is clear how M&E would help address many existing problems in our governance systems and indeed society. It is hurting how every sector of our government is marred with governance problems which over years have become systemic as well as leadership burdens. Zambia needs a huge leap of transformation developmentally. Educating young citizens from their tender age in primary and secondary—and all the way up to tertiary and industry, we will be resolving a bigger problem in the short, medium and long- term horizons. Results Based Management (RBM) approach and M&E functions can do the desired transformation only when we adopt them in our education system from primary to industry through to tertiary levels.

In the past, our education system flexibly adopted certain additional subjects of societal and developmental significance and we have appreciated the changes. We debate a lot about our education system on matters of culture, sexual and rights-based education subjects. I think the time is ripe now for the Zambian education system to include subjects and topics that instill a sense of responsibility in service of this country, regardless of the sector one selects to work. M&E and RBM must be those compulsory taught subjects for every Zambian to serve the country in attaining desired development results.

Aluta Continua for a better Zambia. Do not miss Part 5 next week when I discuss how M&E supports policy-making and improvement as well as management information functions.

Dr. Vincent Kanyamuna holds a Doctor of Philosophy in Monitoring and Evaluation and is lecturer and researcher at the University of Zambia, Department of Development Studies. For comments and views, email: vkanyamuna@unza.zm/SM