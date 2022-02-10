The Lower Zambezi mining saga

We have followed the proposed Lower Zambezi National Park mining issue keenly. Those in favour of mining in this zone have floated their legitimate cause from creating employment to undertaking modern, cutting-edge, technologies that would protect wildlife and environment – preserve the flora and fauna. Those against the venture have equally brought forward very convincing arguments considering the ongoing devastations experienced in view of climate change and given the severe environmental degradation mining has already occasioned in our country particularly on the Copperbelt, Kabwe in Central Province, and now North Western Province.
Russell Kirk put it this way, “The modern spectacle of vanished forests and eroded lands, wasted petroleum and ruthless mining, national debts recklessly increased until they are repudiated, and continual revision of positive law, is evidence of what an age without veneration does to itself and its successors.”
We take note that the new dawn administration has pronounced itself almost flawlessly on the need to go green, hence the creation of the Ministry of Green Economy and Environment. To therefore negate on green economy so soon will not only be dangerous but imprudent. There’s nothing of significant economic value that mining in Lower Zambezi would bring to our citizens in that area and country at large that can or will in turn mitigate the consequences of environmental destruction – destruction of the ecosystem!
Katharine Susannah Prichard noted that, “The mining industry might make wealth and power for a few men and women, but the many would always be smashed and battered beneath its giant treads.”
It is necessary to introspect over these ‘business’ decisions. This Lower Zambezi mining case – this saga – does not seem to be of any national economic good as Stewart Udall once noted, “Mining is like a search-and-destroy mission.”
While Teddy Roosevelt warned that, “To waste, to destroy our natural resources, to skin and exhaust the land instead of using it so as to increase its usefulness, will result in undermining in the days of our children the very prosperity which we ought by right to hand down to them amplified and developed.”
And Tawni O’Dell said, “Mining is a dangerous profession. There’s no way to make a mine completely safe: These are the words owners have always used to excuse needless deaths and the words miners use to prepare for them.”
Let’s heed Oxfam country representative Yvonne Chibiya’s apt argument that, “The Lower Zambezi National Park (LZNP) hosts a sensitive ecosystem sustaining a vast amount of biodiversity necessary for environmental sustainability in Zambia and some neighbouring countries. This region also provides a critical water resource for over 250 million people in the region that depend on the Zambezi River and surrounding ecosystem for water, fishing, wildlife, agriculture, tourism, forestry, and other livelihood activities. A disruption to this ecosystem could prove disastrous, particularly at a time when the world is battling a climate change crisis. The impacts of climate change are glaringly apparent, with the most recent being the Tropical Cyclone Ana that has devastated the Southern Africa region particularly Malawi, Mozambique, and Zimbabwe, including some parts of Zambia…Mining, though a strategic sector for Zambia, has historically been cause for environmental and human rights concerns with mining towns in the Copperbelt, Central and North-Western Provinces being key examples of this. There is need, therefore, to properly establish natural resource governance best practice for Zambia, governed by adequate laws and policies for beneficial and sustainable mining. Oxfam remains committed to the call for resource extraction that is sustainable, contributes positively to development and is instrumental to fighting poverty and inequalities. Within this mandate, we call for the immediate stop to all mining activity or strides towards this in the Lower Zambezi National Park.’’
