UPND IS DIVIDED …others feel I’ve undressed the State, says Chikota

I WILL continue speaking because I am not afraid of being jailed, says UPND deputy youth national chairperson Stephen Chikota.

But he notes that the party “is divided at the moment. There are those who got sense from the protest and there are those that feel I have undressed the State and have suggested that I must be jailed”.

Chikota said in an interview that he was on Saturday apprehended and later arrested for allegedly inciting violence.

Chikota, with a group of 23 UPND youths, last Friday invaded a Muombe Mine in Chembe in Luapula Province to protest against what they termed illegal operation of the mine.

After the youths led by Chikota failed to gain access into the mining area, they allegedly incited residents of Muombe village where the mine is situated to riot.

A bridge and a police vehicle were damaged in the protest.

“I was arrested because of my confrontation with police. The villagers in Muombe organised themselves so that they could stop what was being mined by the Indians and in the process removed one of the bridges and destroyed a police vehicle. All that has been bundled on me,” he said. “The police bundled me like a criminal who has killed someone around 22:00 hours. I was driven over 33 kilometres from Chembe to Mansa. I was later officially arrested in the night for inciting violence and made to sleep while hand cuffed.”

Chikota said that it was unfortunate that some party members were calling for his arrest and incarceration.

“The party is divided at the moment. There are those who got sense from the protest and there are those that feel I have undressed the State and have suggested that I must be jailed. But I will tell you, I would rather be jailed. I will not backtrack on my decision to speak for the youth. If I don’t succumb to the injuries, we will continue until they deal with this issue,” he said.

Chikota, who was released on bond on Sunday, claimed police brutalised him.

“I was not only detained, but brutalised. I was made to sleep in cells with handcuffs,” said Chikota. “They beat the hell out of me. I will need serious medical attention.”