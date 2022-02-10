Zambia’s capital base wiped out – Siwale

NEW Labour Party leader Fresher Siwale has advised the government to resolve the 1972 mortgage crisis and reform the budget to generate resources for turnkey projects.

He told The Mast that the UPND administration appeared not to understand how government revenue was generated and had therefore proceeded on the trajectory of stifling population activity which generates revenue for the government.

Siwale said the size of the population was the size of the market and therefore of the economy.

“In essence, the population is the economy itself. So when you stifle population activity, you are actually stifling the economy. Let this administration address real issues that are affecting the economy. Let them resolve the mortgage crisis of 1972. It is important. In the short term they must resolve the mortgage crisis so that we restore the mechanism for continuous recapitalising the economy so that we restore the capital base of the Zambian economy,” he explained. “You cannot embark on any turnkey project in Zambia currently unless you borrow from abroad because the capital base has been wiped out completely.”

Siwale also advised the government to embark on budget reforms in the short to medium-term to release resources into the economy and consequently induce population activity.

“That is where government will collect real bankable revenue for national development. And if they don’t understand and the skill is not there, we are offering free consultancy, free, free, no payment demanded because our only benefit is that once these issues are resolved, it will benefit everyone in the Republic including myself, my children and their children’s children. It is important that these two issues are dealt with urgently,” Siwale said.

He explained that in 1971 when Alexander Chikwanda was local government minister, he advised Dr Kenneth Kaunda for government to reduce on spending and embark on savings.

Siwale said Dr Kaunda looked at the idea and thought it was great and they embarked on savings and were happy that they had saved money.

“Now at any given time, government is the biggest employer. When you embark on savings, you cut down on government spending and you are actually cutting down on inducing population activity. And when you don’t induce population activity, it means that you are now not generating revenue, you are not inducing that demand in the economy for goods and services hence it had begun to affect the GDP. Reduced production means reduced revenue for government. So government shot itself in the foot in 1971,” he explained.

Siwale said Dr Kaunda was very pleased with Chikwanda and he promoted him to minister of finance in 1972 and what he did in local government manifested as the mortgage crisis.

He explained that in 1974, the UNIP government engaged the World Bank to help resolve the mortgage crisis and relief funds were released under a loan called statutory areas and improvement Act of 1975.

“That is where all these areas shanty compounds, site and service came from. The problem was the collapsed mechanism for continuous recapitalisation of the economy. The solution by World Bank was rentals to councils which was at variance…and it was never resolved,” he said.

Siwale said the next attempt at resolving the problem was in 2004 under the Levy Mwanawasa administration when they came up with a document called Financial Sector Development Plan 2004-2009.

“When you go to the Chapter called the mortgage sector, it opens with a bold statement – the mortgage sector in Zambia is dead. Simply saying the economy of Zambia is dead. Now go to the last page…intervention measures…None. None and they called it a plan!” Siwale said.

He said for 50 years now, the country had failed to resolve the mortgage crisis.

Siwale said the recent global economic crisis was a mortgage crisis and America quickly resolved it.

“They even reviewed Zambia’s case because Zambia is the first country to record a mortgage crisis. So 50 years now, what have we done? Nothing. We are waiting for God to come and resolve this crisis. I am offering free consultancy to resolve the mortgage crisis,” he said.

Siwale also said the nation must define the middle class which was the engine of any economy.

“Again, I am offering free consultancy. I can give them a team of young men and women who understand this subject to offer free consultancy. Maybe that way we will curtail the plunder of national resources because anyone would access a mortgage and have housing,” he said. “What government is offering now is accommodation, now we need to move a step further and offer housing, formal housing not these compound arrangement. We need to embark on replanning and redevelopment of our cities, council areas, chiefs areas.”

Siwale emphasised that resolving the mortgage crisis would generate resources for the country for turnkey projects.

“Two, let us reform our national budget so that we are able to cost our national development agenda and segment it in short-term (five years), mid-term (25 years, which is a generation), then long-term, we do 10 generations which is 250 years. These things are doable. When you reform the budget, it will activate two instruments – deficit financing for consumption and productive inflation for infrastructure development. These wo instruments will allow us to borrow money from the unborn children, develop their infrastructure, we use them for now, we pay back and when they are born they find this infrastructure. They will find a house in which to live, a road, school, food, health facilities and this will help us move from the disease burden health system to preventive health,” said Siwale. “These things are doable. We just need to have clarity of thought, we have to be ambitious and transparent. Why should we punish our citizens over little things like fuel price?”