Investing our people’s health is a tangible and smart economic investment, says Chilufya – The Mast Online

HEALTH minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya says only a healthy and productive population can fuel Zambia’s economic development. Launching the National Planning for the 2019-2021 Medium Term Expenditure Framework yesterday, Dr Chilufya said the country had committed itself to the achievement of Universal Health Coverage.

“This is a momentous occasion in that we are at the cusp of completing two years of implementing both the Seventh National Development Plan (2017-2021), and the National Health Strategic Plan 2017-2021, both of which are derived, and provide the necessary guidance towards achieving the nation’s vision 2030. This occasion shall be historical in that by the time we complete implementation of our guiding plans, we shall be remaining with only nine years to transform Zambia into a prosperous middle income country and at that time we shall also be seeking a fresh mandate from the great people of this Republic,” Dr Chilufya said.

“We hold it as a truth that the economic development of Zambia will be fueled by a healthy and productive population. We hold firmly to the view that investing in the health of our people is not just social investment, but a tangible and smart economic investment, hence putting the health of our population as the fulcrum on which Zambia shall develop. We have committed ourselves to the achievement of Universal Health Coverage (UHC), rekindling the spirit of the Alma Ata Declaration of 1978, which was formulated exactly 40 years ago. The Spirit of Alma Ata enjoins us in Zambia to fully deploy Primary Health Care (PHC) in our quest for UHC.”

Dr Chilufya said cabinet had signaled major intent by approving ‘health in all policies’ thereby directing all sectors to promote health in all that they undertake.

“I would like to guide that you all identify the comparative advantage you have, and seek to focus your energies in contributing towards their attainment: Reduce MMR [maternal mortality rate] to less than 100 from 398 per 100,000 live births and under-five child mortality from 75 to less than 35 per 1,000 live births. Achieve HIV epidemic control; reduce HIV new infections from 48,000 to less than 5,000; halt and begin to reduce the burden of NCDs,” Dr Chilufya said.

“In the just two years of implementing the NHSP 2017-2021, Ministry of Health has recruited 13,296 health personnel and these personnel have already been deployed in the facilities countrywide. 215 specialist doctors are in training, as well as nurses in specialties such as oncology, public health and trauma and emergency nursing. Introduction of Health Care Insurance to increase coverage from four per cent to 100 per cent; construction of six new specialised hospitals and 500 health facilities in the next five years; introduction of Alcohol and Drug Abuse Policy.”