Magistrate commits 2 cops, others to High Court in aggravated robbery case – The Mast Online

LUSAKA principal resident magistrate David Simusamba has committed two police officers, a businessman and a driver to the High Court for trial in a case they are charged with aggravated robbery after they attacked an Indian and robbed him out of US$55,000.

Magistrate Simusamba committed Kennedy Kabwe, a police officer of house no. 232 Emmasdale, Kayongo Mulemwa of Matero police camp, Jacob Mukandi, a businessman of house no. 35781 Chalala, and Andy Wasamunu of house no. 54/22 Chawama, following receipt of instructions from Director of Public Prosecutions to do so.

Allegations are that Kabwe, Mulemwa, Mukandi and Wasamunu on September 24 at Lusaka jointly and whilst acting together with other persons unknown stole US$55,000 cash, the property of Mauea Chumporn Thanakrit and at the time of such stealing used or threatened to use actual violence to Thanakrit in order to prevent or overcome resistance.

Earlier, magistrate Simusamba explained the charge to the four accused persons.

And lawyer for the accused Keith Mweemba applied that the properties, which include a Toyota Hilux, be restituted to the accused persons as they were seized without a warrant.

Mweemba also alleged that the police also seized a cellular phone, motor vehicle phone charger, two air tickets and talktime worth K2,900 .

The prosecutions had objected to Mweemba’s application on grounds that the seized items would be used as exhibits in court but magistrate Simusamba allowed the application and ordered that the items be given back to the owners.