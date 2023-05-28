Mansa woman gets K60,000 fine for aiding, abetting illegal immigrants – The Mast Online

A 37 year-old Mansa woman Bridget Nayame has been fined K60,000 in default to two years simple imprisonment for aiding and abetting illegal immigrants.

According to Immigration Department’s public relations officer Namati Nshinka, Nayame was convicted on October 26 for committing the said crime contrary to section 46 (1) (a) of the Immigration and Deportation Act number 18 of 2010 of the Laws of Zambia.

“The Department of Immigration in Mansa on 26th October, 2018 secured the conviction of Bridget Nayame 37, a Zambian female resident of Mansa, for the offence of aiding and abetting illegal immigrants…Nayame was arrested on 17th October, 2018 in Chipili District for engaging Azan Abdallah,48, and Paulo Nyanga, 45, both Tanzanian illegal immigrants, to harvest timber on her behalf. She was sentenced to pay a fine of K60,000 or in default to two years simple imprisonment,” Nshinka said.

He added that the two Tanzanians were convicted and each fined K10,000 or in default to 16 months simple imprisonment for the offences of unlawful entry, unlawful stay, and engaging in employment without a permit.

“In other court proceedings, one Congolese in Lukwesa was convicted and sentenced to pay a fine of K700 or in default four months simple imprisonment for unlawful entry,” Nshinka said.

He said anyone wishing to engage a foreign national in any occupation or business must first ascertain their immigration status to avoid being sanctioned by the department.

“The Department of Immigration between 25th and 28th October, 2018 arrested 19 persons for various offences, countrywide. These were two Malawians in Katete and one Congolese in Katima Mulilo, all for the offence of unlawful stay. Others were one Malawian in Lundazi and one Congolese in Ndola. Those arrested for unlawful entry were two Tanzanians in Serenje, one Malawian in Chipata and one Zimbabwean in Isoka. Others were one Zimbabwean and a Burundese, both in Isoka,” said Nshinka.