Nkombo, Kambwili’s lawyers warn Mosho over ‘dishonest’ K5m legal cost demand – The Mast Online

MALAMBO and Company says Lewis Mosho’s K5 million demand from Gary Nkombo and Chishimba Kambwili is unprofessional, mischievous and dishonest. Mulambo Haimbe of Malambo & Company, in a letter dated October 29, 2018 to Lewis Nathan Advocates, informed Mosho that, “any attempt to take the unlawful steps you propose to take in your letter, or indeed any attempt you may make to infringe upon our clients’ rights, will be resisted with vigour at you and your client’s ultimate cost. You are forewarned accordingly.”

Mosho has threatened to institute bankruptcy proceedings against Kambwili and Nkombo should they fail to pay, within two days, K5m in costs in the Edgar Lungu impeachment case.

In a demand notice to Kambwili and Nkombo’s lawyers Malambo & Co, C. L Mundia and Company, Keith Mweemba Advocates and PNP Advocates dated October 26, Mosho, of Lewis Nathan Advocates, demanded that the two lawmakers pay the K5m with 48 hours.

“On 24th May 20I8, the court awarded costs against your clients, Hon Chishimba Kambwili MP and Hon Gary Nkombo MP, following the dismissal of their application to join the proceedings in the cause (Robert Chabinga and another Vs Attorney General),” reads Mosho’s letter. “On the aforementioned date, we pegged and demanded our costs at a collective token of K5,000,000 but which sum your clients have hitherto failed or neglected to settle.”

Mosho reminded Kambwili and Nkombo to settle the amount in 48 hours failure to which he will institute bankruptcy proceedings against the lawmakers.

“…and in which case, upon bankruptcy order, their Parliamentary seats shall be lost and declared vacant by the Speaker of the National Assembly without further eligibility for re-election,” threatened Mosho.

But Haimbe said Mosho was sensationalising a simple and straightforward matter.

In his letter also copied to Messsrs Hobday Kabwe & Company and Messrs C.L. Mundia & Company, Haimbe confirmed receipt of Mosho’s letter of October 26 “whose contents make sad and disappointing reading on account of your deliberate misapprehension of the law regarding party-to-party costs.”

“Going by recent press reports, your letter was no doubt aimed at sensationalising what in effect is a simple and straightforward matter,” he stated. “As you are well aware, on 28th May 2018, we replied to a letter authored by yourselves on 24th May 2018 in which you claimed the exorbitant sum of ZMW5,000,000 as costs for one interlocutory application.”

Haimbe stated that in the said letter, it was made clear that the sum claimed by Mosho as costs was rejected as “it is unrealistic, exorbitant and not reflective of the costs payable for one application.”

“That you should now claim the said sum as though it is a debt properly due to you by our client and thereafter proceed to make unsubstantiated threats of commencing bankruptcy proceedings against our client on that basis is, to say the least, being unprofessional, mischievous and, to all intents and purposes, dishonest, given that your costs have neither been agreed nor taxed,” stated Haimbe. “With respect, if any is due under these circumstances, we consider that your conduct falls well below that expected of respectable legal practitioners and definitely falls foul of Rules 32 (1) (a) (i) and 38 of the Legal Practitioners Practice Rules. That being said, our instructions are to inform you, as we now do, that any attempt to take the unlawful steps you propose to take in your letter, or indeed any attempt you may make to infringe upon our clients’ rights, will be resisted with vigour at you and your client’s ultimate cost. You are forewarned accordingly.”

In this matter, Chabinga and Mulenga commenced judicial review proceedings against Speaker Matibini’s decision on the notice of motion, grounds supporting the notice of the impeachment motion and signatures of one third of the members of the house supporting the same, which Kambwili and Nkombo presented on March 23, 2018.

Kambwili and Nkombo applied to join the proceedings in the matter as mover and seconder of the motion to impeach President Lungu but judge Annesie Banda Bobo threw out their application with costs, saying they did not have sufficient interest to warrant them being joined.

The Speaker had decided that the motion would be tabled and discussed at full length at a given date in June.

Judge Bobo said by seeking impeachment on matters that were before the Constitutional Court, Nkombo and Kambwili, were forum shopping, adding that they should not be joined to the judicial review.

After the ruling, Lewis Nathan Advocates, in a letter dated May 24 addressed to Kambwili and Nkombo’s lawyers Malambo and Company, C. Mundia and Company and Muleza Mwiimbu and Company, advised that they had pegged their collective costs at a “modest K5 million” for urgent settlement.