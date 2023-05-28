U20 COSAFA Cup draws on today – The Mast Online

HOSTS Zambia, defending champions South Africa and last year’s runners-up Lesotho have been named as the three seeded sides for today’s pool stage draw for the 2018 MOPANI Copper Mines COSAFA Under-20 Championships.

The draw will be held at 09:30 hours in Kitwe and broadcast live on COSAFA platforms.

The three seeded sides will head the pools with Zambia claiming position A1 in Group A, South Africa to take B1 in Group B and Lesotho penned in for C21 in Group C.

The remaining nine sides will be placed in two pots based on their ranking according to performance at the 2017 COSAFA Under-20 Championships that were also held in Kitwe.

According to the COSAFA website, Malawi, Zimbabwe, Namibia and Swaziland would be placed in Pot 1, with Mozambique, Mauritius, Angola, Botswana and newcomers Reunion in Pot 2.

Three teams would be drawn from Pot 1 to fill up the second positions in Groups A-C, before another three nations are drawn from Pot 2 to fill up the third positions in those pools.

The remaining three balls are then placed together in a single pot, with the teams to take up the fourth and final positions in each group then drawn.

That will leave each group with four nations, while only the top team in each pool and the best-placed runner-up would advance to the semi-finals.

The winner of Group B would take on the best-placed runner-up in the semi-finals, while the top two sides in groups A and C would face-off in the knockout stage.

The format is the same as last year, when East African guest nation Uganda topped Group A. South Africa won Group B and Lesotho were the surprise package in Group C. North African guest nation Egypt advanced from Group B as the best-placed runner-up with six points, which incidentally would have been enough to top both Groups A and C.

The tournament kicks off in Kitwe on December 2.

Hosts Zambia were disappointed not to lift the trophy last year, especially after their magnificent success in 2016 and the admirers from around the world they collected in competing at the 2017 FIFA Under-20 World Cup.

Zambia are11-time winners of the COSAFA Under-20 Championships while Zimbabwe and South Africa have six wins each.

Madagascar is the only other nation that lifted the title after they enjoyed success in 2005, beating Lesotho in the final.

2018 MOPANI Copper Mines COSAFA Under-20 Championships draw:

Seeded teams:

Group A –Zambia (Host country)

Group B –South Africa (Winners in 2017)

Group C –Lesotho (Runners-up in 2017)

Pot 1

Malawi, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Swaziland

Pot 2

Mozambique, Mauritius, Angola, Reunion, Botswana